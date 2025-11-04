November 04, 2025 12:16 PM हिंदी

Mona Singh soaks in the cricket fever at London’s iconic Lord’s stadium

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Mona Singh took to social media to share her excitement as she visited the iconic Lord’s Stadium in London.

Soaking in the cricket fever, the actress dropped a cheerful post from the venue, capturing the spirit of the ongoing cricket season. Alongside the images, she wrote, “At the iconic Lords Stadium #cricket #lords #cricketseason #london #happy.” In the images, the ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’ actress is seen striking joyful poses inside the stadium, radiating excitement as she enjoys the vibrant atmosphere. Dressed casually and flashing her bright smile, the actress perfectly captured the essence of a true cricket fan soaking in the energy of the legendary Lord’s Stadium.

For the unversed, Lord’s Stadium, officially known as Lord’s Cricket Ground, is one of the most iconic cricket venues in the world.

Mona Singh often uses Instagram to keep her fan base updated about her personal and professional life. Just yesterday, she took to the platform to announce the release date of her upcoming project, “Thode Door Thode Paas.”

Directed by Ajay Bhuyan, “Thode Door Thode Paas” is an upcoming family drama series that will soon premiere on digital platforms. The show presents a refreshing take on the significance of family bonding and open conversations in today’s tech-driven world. Centered around the Mehta family, the story follows the patriarch, played by Pankaj Kapoor, who throws an interesting challenge to his family — a six-month digital detox in return for a reward of Rs. 1 crore.

The upcoming web series will premiere on November 07, 2025, on Zee5. Created by Shiirshak S. Anand, “Thode Door Thode Paas” boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Pankaj Kapoor, Kunal Roy Kapur, Mona Singh, Sartaaj Kakkar, and several others in key roles.

Mona is widely known for her stint in the show “Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin.” Singh alos featured in several web shows like “Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain,” “Yeh Meri Family” and “Made in Heaven.”

--IANS

ps/

Neil Nitin Mukesh poses with wife Rukmini: 'Love makes you lose yourself, beautifully'

Amitabh Bachchan beams with pride as he wishes grandson Agastya Nanda success and love for 'Ikkis'

Abhishek Banerjee on Jana: Never imagined this quirky guy would become such an integral thread

Kirti Kulhari calls McLeod Ganj one of her favorite places in India

ESTIC2025 marked by India's big deep-tech leap: Jitendra Singh

Ram Charan says India's world cup win will inspire young girls to 'believe & dream'

Bangladesh: NCP alleges attempt to derail Feb 2026 election by faction within Yunus-led interim govt

GJEPC calls for customs overhaul, concessional credit to boost gems, jewellery exports

Ankita Konwar says hubby Milind Soman is kind of 'rare that mediocrity can't ever touch" in heartfelt birthday post

Smriti, Jemimah and Deepti named in ICC Women's World Cup Team of the Tournament

