Mona Lisa on ‘Zindagi Ka U-Turn’: This project felt like a turning point in my career

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Mona Lisa, who is stepping into a bold new chapter with the short drama, ‘Zindagi Ka U-Turn’ has called the short micro-drama “a turning point” in her career.

Reflecting on her journey with ‘Zindagi Ka U-Turn’, Mona Lisa shared, “I had been wanting to do a vertical series, so when the call came, I instantly knew I wanted to take it up. I hadn’t explored this format before, and I think it’s the next big trend. Everyone has a mobile phone, and people love watching quick, engaging content while commuting or waiting somewhere.”

She added: Short micro-dramas are fascinating because they grab your attention immediately. I even enjoy watching them myself!”

In the upcoming Pocket TV’s show, Mona Lisa takes on the role of Sonam Verma, an ambitious wife at the peak of her career, a woman who owns every room she walks into.

The series follows the story of a middle-aged street vendor whose world shatters after his wife’s betrayal, until fate takes a shocking turn when he suddenly inherits an empire worth billions.

She added: “This project felt like a turning point in my career, not only because I got to perform a very different character, but also because the story itself was so gripping. The moment people start watching Zindagi Ka U-Turn, even for 30 or 60 seconds, they’ll find themselves hooked. It’s full of twists and turns.”

The actress said that everything just fell into place so positively that saying yes felt natural.

“Overall, my experience was amazing. After having done everything from films to television serials and reality shows, this felt like exploring a completely new genre. The five-day shoot was truly memorable for me; after all, the first experience always holds a special place.”

Speaking about her character and how it is different, Mona Lisa said: “In my career, I’ve always tried to take on varied characters. Then, when I moved to television, I entered a totally different space, even playing a supernatural role.”

But this one is something she has never done before.

“In this story, my character is arrogant and shares a tumultuous relationship with her husband. While playing this character, I actually felt, Oh my God, I’m nothing like this in real life! But that’s the beauty of being an actor, getting to live lives so unlike your own. I feel grateful to have had this opportunity.”

“My director and creative team guided me beautifully, explaining every detail of the story. Later, they even told me they hadn’t expected me to perform the role with such conviction, because it’s always a challenge to portray something that’s the complete opposite of your real self.”

“So yes, this was a challenge for me, and I’m thrilled I could take it on. I always look for new roles, and Pocket TV has given me exactly that. I’m super excited and super happy.”

Speaking about doing any preparations for this role, Mona Lisa shared that the main preparation was to bring out her arrogance and dominating nature, especially towards her husband.

“During the script reading, my director, Nadeem Ahmed ji, guided me in understanding the tone; he wanted it loud and assertive. I built that personality in my mind and practised embodying her attitude.”

She further added that her co-actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, who plays her husband Raghav, is shown as a very simple man, “while I play this sophisticated, dominating woman. That contrast helped me immensely in performing the scenes. The script itself was so strong and engaging that it made my performance flow naturally.”

