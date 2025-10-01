Mommy-to-be Parineeti Chopra radiates pregnancy glow in Navratri post

Mumbai Oct 1 (IANS) Parineeti Chopra is truly embracing the festive season with joy and serenity. The actress, who was all set to step into a new phase of her life, shared glimpses of her Navratri celebrations on social media, and fans couldn't help but notice the unmistakable pregnancy glow on her face.

In one of the videos, Parineeti is seen dressed in a simple yet elegant red kurta with delicate white floral imprints, sporting a no makeup look, a tiny red bindi on her forehead and a soft smile; she radiated warmth and positivity. Her pregnancy glow is unmissable as she poses casually with her hand resting on her face, exuding comfort and calmness.

Another photo shared by Parineeti shows a beautifully adorned idol of Lord Ganesha placed over a bed of orange petals, adding a spiritual essence to her festive post. Parineeti captioned her story as "Navratri feels", reflecting her devotion and excitement for the auspicious season.

This year, her Navratri posts not only highlight her deep-rooted faith but also mirror the happiness of motherhood-to-be. Parineeti, who is all set to become a mother, recently took to her social media account to flaunt her baby bump while announcing the relaunch of her YouTube channel after an 8-month break.

Few days back, Chopra had also revealed her pregnancy cravings on her social media account. The mommy-to-be had shared a photo of tomato soup and cheese chilli toast, giving her fans a sneak peek into her pregnancy cravings.

Talking about work, the actress is also currently riding high on the success of her 2024 released movie "Amar Singh Chamkila" that has been nominated at the International Emmy Awards.

The actress essayed the role of female lead as Amarjot Kaur in the movie that was directed by Imtiaz Ali and also starred Diljit Dosanjh.

