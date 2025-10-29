Mom Bhavana Pandey treats with a childhood video of Ananya ahead of her birthday

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Mother Bhavana Pandey treated the netizens with an adorable video from daughter Ananya Panday's childhood ahead of her birthday on Thursday.

The clip showed little Ananya channeling her inner movie buff. First dancing on the "In panchhiyon ko dekh kar" track from Hrithik Roshan's 2003 release "Koi... Mil Gaya", she later shifts her focus to the "Magic...Its Magic" song from the movie.

Claiming that Ananya has always been in love with the magic of movies, Bhavana penned the caption, "In love with the magic of movies (Film camera emoji) since forever (Red heart, wink face, star, laughing face, evil eye emojis) !!!!! @ananyapanday! #birthdayeve (red heart emojis) #shineon (sic)."

While Maheep Kapoor reacted to the post with love-eyed and red heart emojis, Neelam Kothari penned, "So cute".

Earlier today, an excited Ananya uploaded multiple stories on her social media featuring glimpses from her pre-birthday celebrations.

One of the stories showed the 'CTRL' actress holding a delicious chocolate cake with her name written on it in the backdrop of what seems to be the set of her next.

“Perks of shooting close to your birthday: many, many cakes on the set (sic),” Ananya captioned it.

Another post included a photo of a beautiful chocolate cake placed in the gym. Ananya hilariously captioned the post, “Birthday cake at the gym should be illegal, right? Love it.”

The third story of the 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress had her sitting at the gym table with a small chocolate cake in front of her. Posing in a navy blue athleisure, Ananya faced the camera with her eyes closed, apparently making a wish before blowing out the candle.

"Totally wished I got a pull-up this year," she penned the caption.

Ananya's feed also incorporated a selfie with a white face sheet mask and a light grey hoodie, spilling the excitement for her birthday.

