Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani mark 10 years of togetherness: ‘Kuch to hai tujhse Raabta’

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actors Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani are celebrating a decade of marriage, marking 10 years of love, companionship, and shared growth.

Taking to Instagram, Mohit reflected on their journey as the couple completed a milestone anniversary on January 25. He also shared a string of images from the day they said “I do” to each other to now.

“25/01/2016 we said I do 25/01/2026 still choosing each other, every day …” he wrote, as he talked about how their bond continues to grow stronger.

Mohit also described the past 10 years as a journey of growth and togetherness, adding that their connection remains as special as ever.

“10 years of love, growth, laughter and a whole lot of life in between,” mentioned Mohit.

He signed off the note with the line: “Kuch to hai tujhse Raabta.”

Mohit and Sanaya met on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum, and they eventually began dating. They announced their relationship on 19 November 2010, the last day of the series shoot. In 2015, the couple got engaged. They tied the knot in 2016.

Mohit is known for his work in Miley Jab Hum Tum, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and Parichay — Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka, Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan, Qubool Hai, Tumhari Paakhi, Sarojini, Love Ka Hai Intezaar, and Naagin, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Sanaya made her acting debut with the Hindi film Fanaa in 2006 and her television debut with Left Right Left in 2007. She is best known for her portrayal of Gunjan Bhushan Shergill in Miley Jab Hum Tum, Khushi Gupta Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, and Parvati Chauhan Ranawat in Rangrasiya.

In 2015, she participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and emerged as the first runner-up. She later participated in Nach Baliye in 2017 with her husband Mohit Sehgal and finished as second runner-up.

