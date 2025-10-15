Mohit Chauhan says Chamkeela from Jassi Weds Jassi 'connects instantly with the festive mood'

Mumbai Oct 15 (IANS) The makers of the forthcoming family comedy "Jassi Weds Jassi" have unveiled the primary track from the drama titled "Chamkeela".

Composed by Rev Shergill, the celebration anthem has been crooned by Mohit Chauhan. The playful lyrics of "Chamkeela" have been provided by Rev Shergill and Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo.

Sharing his excitement about the song, Mohit Chauhan shared, “Chamkeela is a peppy number that connects instantly with the festive mood. It’s the kind of song that makes you want to dance, smile, and celebrate life. I had a lot of fun recording it, and I’m sure listeners will feel that same energy when they hear it.”

Helmed by Paran Bawa, "Jassi Weds Jassi" features a stellar ensemble cast including Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo, Ranvir Shorey, Sikander Kher, Manu Rishi Chadha, Grusha Kapoor, Sudesh Lehri, Rehmat Rattan, and Uditi Singh, along with others.

Set in the vibrant 90s, the film promises a perfect blend of laughter, music, and a whole lot of madness.

Talking about "Jassi Weds Jassi", the director said, “This film is pure madness in the best way possible! Jassi Weds Jassi is a celebration of Punjabi warmth, love, and that beautiful, crazy energy that happens when too many Jassis come together. It’s funny, emotional, and something everyone will connect with.”

Protagonist Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo, who will be seen as one of the Jassis, added, “Playing jassi has been super entertaining for me. I’ve enjoyed every moment living in the world of Jassi weds Jassi. The madness, the energy, the North Indian masti, everything about Jassi Weds Jassi is pure fun! Can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

The technical crew of the drama includes Kush Chhabria as the cinematographer and Abhijit Deshpande as the editor.

"Jassi Weds Jassi" is expected to get a theatrical release on November 7.

