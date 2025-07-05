July 05, 2025 5:44 PM हिंदी

Mohd Shami's estranged wife accuses pacer of 'defaming' and 'hiring criminals' amid legal battle

Mohd Shami's estranged wife accuses pacer of 'defaming' and 'hiring criminals' amid legal battle

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) India pacer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, has accused him of 'defaming her and hiring criminals' to defeat her amid the legal battle going on between the couple for years. Jahan didn't stop there and went on to call Shami 'characterless, greedy, and mean-minded’ in an Instagram post on Friday.

Her comments came after the Calcutta High Court ruling directing Shami to pay Rs 4 lakh per month to her and their daughter Aaira as part of a divorce case. The couple’s four-year marriage ended in 2018 after Jahan, a former model, accused Shami of domestic violence.

“Till my last breath, we will have a strong relationship, Inshallah. The only thing left is for you to decide what kind of strong relationship that will be. For 7 years, we’ve been involved in a legal battle. What have you gained from it? Because of being characterless, greedy, and mean-minded, you ended up destroying your own family," Jahan wrote on Instagram.

“You took advantage of a male-dominated society and stayed happy while antisocial people called me wrong. Now I will take the help of the law, claim all our rights, and live happily, Inshallah. Now you think: which support is stronger — social or legal?... The day your bad time begins, these same people will make your life hell, Inshallah. Have faith in that," she added.

On the other hand, Shami has maintained his silence on the matter and refrained from posting anything on his personal life on social media.

The pacer was last seen in the Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shami bagged nine wickets in six games and was not picked for India's Test tour of England owing to fitness concerns. Shami, who was the star of the Indian team in the 2023 ODI World Cup, emerged as the top wicket-taker. He suffered an injury after that and had to undergo surgery, which kept him out of action for more than a year.

--IANS

ab/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Rural League will bring more cricket talent from the state like Vaibha Suryavanshi to the forefront, says BCA president Rakesh Tiwari

Bihar Rural League will bring Bihar’s cricket talent to the forefront, says BCA president Rakesh Tiwari

Is ‘Panchayat’ losing out on its innocence? Sanvikaa answers

Is ‘Panchayat’ losing out on its innocence? Sanvikaa answers

Superfan Ranjith 'overwhelmed' by Neeraj Chopra's heartfelt gesture

From tweet to treat: Superfan Ranjith 'overwhelmed' by Neeraj Chopra's heartfelt gesture

Kashi Vishwanath temple gears up for Sawan rush, 1.5 Crore devotees expected

Kashi Vishwanath temple gears up for Sawan rush, 1.5 crore devotees expected

Kyle Walker joins Burnley on two-year contract (Credit: Burnley FC/X)

Kyle Walker joins Burnley on two-year contract

Israeli leaders slam attacks targetting Jewish places of worship in Australia

Israeli leaders slam attacks targetting Jewish places of worship in Australia

Mohd Shami's estranged wife accuses pacer of 'defaming' and 'hiring criminals' amid legal battle

Mohd Shami's estranged wife accuses pacer of 'defaming' and 'hiring criminals' amid legal battle

Divya Khossla says 'I miss u immensely' remembering her mother on her 2nd death anniversary

Divya Khossla says 'I miss u immensely' remembering her mother on her 2nd death anniversary

'We reject occupation': Gilgit-Baltistan rises against Pakistan's land grabs (IANS Analysis)

'We reject occupation': Gilgit-Baltistan rises against Pakistan's land grabs (IANS Analysis)

JLo shares details of 'very difficult time' after Ben Affleck split in her new track

JLo shares details of 'very difficult time' after Ben Affleck split in her new track