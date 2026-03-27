March 27, 2026 11:54 AM हिंदी

Mohanlal to daughter Vismaya on b’day: This year marks a beautiful new beginning

Mohanlal to daughter Vismaya on b’day: This year marks a beautiful new beginning

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared a heartfelt birthday message for his daughter Vismaya Mohanlal, who is all set to step into the world of cinema with the upcoming film “Thudakkam”.

Mohanlal took to Instagram, where he shared an adorable image of Vismaya, whom he lovingly calls Maya. The star expressed pride in daughter as she steps into the world of cinema, highlighting her passion and courage.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday dearest Mayakutty. This year marks a beautiful new beginning... new dreams taking shape and your journey into cinema unfolding.”

“So proud of the passion and courage you carry into everything you do. Here’s to a year where the world sees your light. Love, Acha @mayamohanlal,” he concluded the post.

Vismaya, who is known to be a writer and who has already published a book titled 'Grains of Stardust', will be looking to follow the footsteps of her brother Pranav Mohanlal, who has now established himself as a bankable actor in the Malayalam film industry.

“Thudakkam”, an upcoming Malayalam family drama, is written and directed by 2018: Everyone Is A Hero filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal had recently announced that his upcoming film Drishyam 2 will release in theatres on April 10, 2026 ahead of the release of Drishyam 3. The film had missed its big screen release during the pandemic.

Taking to X, Mohanlal shared the update, which read: “Drishyam 2, returns to where it truly belongs. In theaters from April 10th, 2026.”

Meanwhile, Drishyam 3 will release in May, this year. The crime thriller film is directed by Jeethu Joseph. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil.

Mohanlal was last seen in Vrusshabha,a fantasy action film written and directed by Nanda Kishore. It also stars Neha Saxena, Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Nayan Sarika, and Ajay, appearing in supporting roles.

The film follows the intense journey of Adidev, a powerful and successful businessman whose life is entwined with ancient destiny and family conflict.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Neena Gupta admits learning social media and latest music trends from the younger generation

Neena Gupta admits learning social media and latest music trends from the younger generation

Auto industry growth to moderate in FY27 after strong policy‑led momentum this fiscal

Auto industry growth to moderate in FY27 after strong policy‑led momentum this fiscal

Dalip Tahil shares throwback pic of meeting the Queen of England

Dalip Tahil shares throwback pic of meeting the Queen of England

Lara Dutta clocks 20,000 steps a day during Japan trip with family

Lara Dutta clocks 20,000 steps a day during Japan trip with family

Gold, silver surge on safe-haven demand amid West Asia tensions

Gold, silver surge on safe-haven demand amid West Asia tensions

Sona Mohapatra reflects on Bihar’s rich heritage after visit to Bihar Museum

Sona Mohapatra reflects on Bihar’s rich heritage after visit to Bihar Museum

Labuschagne baffled as jersey dye turns white ball pink in PSL opener

Labuschagne baffled as jersey dye turns white-ball pink in PSL opener

Varun Tej tells Ram Charan: You handle life in a way that surprises me every time! (Photo credit: Varun Tej/X)

Varun Tej tells Ram Charan: You handle life in a way that surprises me every time!

Sameera Reddy struggles to walk amid Mumbai traffic, says ‘forgot how hectic it is’

Sameera Reddy struggles to walk amid Mumbai traffic, says ‘forgot how hectic it is’

EAM Jaishankar highlights IMEC’s role in strengthening global connectivity amid West Asia conflict

EAM Jaishankar highlights IMEC’s role in strengthening global connectivity amid West Asia conflict