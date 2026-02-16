Mohanlal-starrer #L366's first schedule completed, says director Tharun Moorthy

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) Malayalam director Tharun Moorthy has now confirmed that the first schedule of his eagerly awaited film, tentatively being referred to as #L366 and featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead, had been completed and that the next schedule would start on February 18.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a post to make the announcement, the popular director wrote, "We, as a team, have successfully completed the first schedule of our shoot.Now, we take a short break — a moment to recheck, reconnect, and restore the emotions so they can grow even deeper. As always, my team has stood firmly behind me and our conviction."

The director also used the occasion to point out that he had completed five years in the film industry on February 12.

He wrote, "February 12th marks five years of my journey in this industry. On this very day, we are shooting our fourth project — fortunately back-to-back — with the biggest actor in the country, alongside Ashiq Usman, one of the leading production houses in Mollywood. Yes — we are a team with a vision. Hold on to your vision.Trust your process. Our next schedule begins on February 18th. Thank you, team, for your clarity and authenticity. Grateful. Always."

It may be recalled that the director had disclosed earlier that well known Malayalam actress Meera Jasmine would be a part of #L366.

Taking to his Instagram page to post a picture of him having a conversation with actress Meera Jasmine seen seated in a car, director Tharun Moorthy had said, "Absolutely — her territory, no doubts. #L366"

Meera Jasmine responded to his post in the comments section, saying, " To all the good times ahead."

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal plays a policeman called T S Lovelajan in the film.

It was only recently that the actor had announced that he had joined the sets of the film. Mohanlal had taken to his social media timelines to make the announcement. He had then said, "Starting this journey with gratitude as I join the sets of #L366. Thankful for all your blessings and prayers."

The film has triggered huge expectations as the ace director is joining hands with the Malayalam Superstar again for this project, after the phenomenal success of their blockbuster film together titled 'Thudaram'.

It may be recalled that last December, the ace director, whose film 'Thudarum' went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, had officially announced that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and he would be reuniting for another film.

Taking to his X timeline, Tharun Moorthy had then said, "When a storyteller and a legend meet again, a universe stirs. After 'Thudarum', I and @Mohanlal embark on another voyage, carried by the vision of Ashiq Usman Productions. Rolling Soon..."

