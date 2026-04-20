Mohammad Rizwan vows comeback amid form slump, eyes return to T20I setup

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Mohammad Rizwan has talked about his recent slump in form. He is determined to overcome this tough period and reclaim his spot in all formats for the Pakistan national cricket team.

The 33-year-old is an important player in Tests and ODIs, but he has not been in Pakistan’s T20I team since the end of 2024. He was also left out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad earlier this year. His struggles have continued in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, where he has only scored 107 runs in seven innings for Rawalpindi, including five scores below 20.

In response to criticism and his poor performance, Rizwan spoke honestly and with determination. "Players are human beings and go through tough times in their careers, and it is no different for me. But I still love playing cricket in all formats, and I have no intentions of giving up because of criticism directed at me," Rizwan was quoted as sayung by ICC.

The wicketkeeper-batter emphasized that retirement is not on his mind. "I believe a player should only think about retirement when he knows he has lost the ability to compete with others and has lost interest in cricket. I can still compete with others."

Despite these challenges, Rizwan has been selected for Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Bangladesh as part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship, where Pakistan is currently ranked fifth. With more challenges ahead, including a Test tour of England later this year and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027, Rizwan is focused on regaining his best form.

Reinforcing his love for the game, he added, "For me, cricket is a passion. I play T20, Test, and ODI. I love cricket. That is why I play it. I don’t know anything else in my life. I don’t have a business. I don’t play any other sport. I only play cricket."

Acknowledging his struggles, Rizwan is still determined to make a comeback. "Yes, I am losing now. My performance is not good. But with God’s will, my hard work is never less. I have worked hard. With God’s will, I will stand in front of you again, after my hard work."

--IANS

hs/