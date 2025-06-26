June 26, 2025 2:36 PM हिंदी

Mohak Matkar shares how working with Nilam Panchal in ‘Saru’ helped her evolve personally and professionally

Mohak Matkar shares how working with Nilam Panchal in ‘Saru’ helped her evolve personally and professionally

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Mohak Matkar spoke about her experience working with senior actress Nilam Panchal on the show “Saru,” highlighting how the collaboration helped her grow both personally and professionally.

Speaking about their relationship, Matkar shared, “There are certain connections in life that feel instinctive from the very beginning—and my bond with Nilam ma’am has been exactly that. From our very first reading during the audition process, there was a natural ease and sincerity in our interaction. From the pre-shoot workshops to our long schedule in Rajasthan, she has been a pillar of support and wisdom. Whether it was rehearsing late into the evening or sharing quiet conversations over tea between takes, every interaction with her has been a learning experience.”

“She helped me discover the emotional complexity of Saru with compassion and encouraged me to push deeper into the role. Working alongside her has not only shaped my portrayal of Saru but has also contributed significantly to my personal and professional growth. I feel truly privileged to share the screen with someone so immensely talented and grounded.”

Speaking about how she immersed herself in the character, Mohak had earlier shared, “While preparing for my role as Saru, I made a conscious effort to speak to as many locals as possible during the shoot in Rajasthan. Coming from a city background, this was an entirely new experience for me, and it was fascinating to observe how the dialect varies. When I first started working with my dialect coach, I used to get confused; however, now I have started picking it up well.”

Zee TV’s family drama “Saru” stars Mohak Matkar in the titular role along with Shagun Pandey, Nilam Panchal and others. Set in the rural village of Khares in Rajasthan, the show tells the inspiring story of a young girl who dares to defy societal norms to follow her dreams. Aspiring for higher education, she makes the courageous decision to leave her hometown and shift to Mumbai for college—a path rarely taken by girls in her conservative community.

“Saru” airs every day on Zee TV.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Ola Electric sales crash 65 pc YoY in June, slips to no. 3 in market share

Ola Electric sales crash 65 pc YoY in June, slips to 3rd spot in market share

Air India plane crash: Analysis of black box data currently underway, says Centre (File Photo)

Air India plane crash: Analysis of black box data currently underway, says Centre

From Puri to Jamalpur: Legacy of Ahmedabad’s 147-year-old Jagannath Rath Yatra

From Puri to Jamalpur: Legacy of Ahmedabad’s 147-year-old Jagannath Rath Yatra

Anurag Basu shares ‘scary’ habit of music composer Pritam

Anurag Basu shares ‘scary’ habit of music composer Pritam

Malaika Arora wishes ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor with a sweet unseen video

Malaika Arora wishes ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor with a sweet unseen video

Growth rate of India’s steel production outpaces China's: Report

Growth rate of India’s steel production outpaces China's: Report

Akanksha Puri’s ‘So Long Valley’ teaser promises a gripping crime drama set against Manali’s haunting beauty

Akanksha Puri’s ‘So Long Valley’ teaser promises a gripping crime drama set against Manali’s haunting beauty

Trailer of Siddharth's gripping family drama '3BHK' released

Trailer of Siddharth's gripping family drama '3BHK' released

Mohak Matkar shares how working with Nilam Panchal in ‘Saru’ helped her evolve personally and professionally

Mohak Matkar shares how working with Nilam Panchal in ‘Saru’ helped her evolve personally and professionally

Divyaa Agarwal watched ‘Gulaab Gang’, ‘Haseena Parker’ to prep for 'Badass Begum'

Divyaa Agarwal watched ‘Gulaab Gang’, ‘Haseena Parker’ to prep for 'Badass Begum'