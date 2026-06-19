June 19, 2026 6:04 PM हिंदी

Modern training tech needed to skill station masters: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Modern training tech needed to skill station masters: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw -- in a review meeting -- discussed upgrading training methodologies through the use of Virtual Reality, simulators and other modern training technologies to upskill station masters, an official statement said on Friday.

The minister emphasised that modern skill development and capacity building are necessary to better prepare station masters for handling increasingly complex railway operations and emergency situations.

The review meeting also discussed introducing mobile app‑based paperless working systems for station masters and an integrated station management system to improve coordination between departments and for faster passenger-related issue resolution.

The meeting also discussed proposals relating to enhanced administrative and operational powers for station masters, improved career progression avenues and greater opportunities to rise to higher levels of management.

These measures could help station masters take quicker decisions, improve passenger service delivery and effectively oversee station infrastructure, staff offices, colonies and other associated facilities, the statement from the Ministry of Railways said.

In addition, the minister discussed issues and challenges faced by station masters who play a critical role in ensuring safe train operations, coordinating with multiple departments, managing passenger facilities and maintaining the smooth functioning of railway stations.

Discussions focused on creating a more motivating and growth-orientated work environment for employees serving in this critical operational category.

He reviewed provision of additional station masters in multi-track and high-density sections where traffic levels and operational complexity have increased significantly. The need for expeditious filling of vacancies in the cadre was also reviewed, with emphasis on treating these vacancies as a priority.

To enable quicker resolution of local issues and improve passenger convenience, proposals relating to enhancement of financial powers of station masters were reviewed.

Discussions also focused on providing improved safety equipment and user-friendly tools at stations, keeping in view the increasing participation of women in the cadre, the ministry said.

—IANS

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