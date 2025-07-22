July 22, 2025 3:27 PM हिंदी

Mithoon says his song ‘Chandaniya’ is rooted in emotional space

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Music composer Mithoon, who has released his single ‘Chandaniya’, has said that the melody of the song is rooted in the emotional space.

The track, composed by Mithoon, has been sung by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics furnished by Sayeed Quadri. It is a part of the composer’s album ‘Master of Melody’.

Following the massive success of ‘Saiyaara’, ‘Chandaniya’ arrives as the second song from Mithoon’s album, and continues his exploration of emotionally driven, minimalist storytelling through music.

Talking about the song, Mithoon shared, "2025 has been humbling - watching people connect with my music has been truly overwhelming. Chandaniya is a part of my album Master of Melody, which features music rooted in the emotional space I always return to. It’s honest, introspective, and stripped to its essence”.

He further mentioned, “The response so far has only heightened my excitement to see how the audience connects with the rest of the album”.

The music video of the song is directed by Dhruwal Patel and Jigar Mulani, and mirrors the core of the song, focused, quiet, and emotionally layered. It features Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam as they reflect Mithoon’s vision with incredible performances in the music video.

The song is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. ‘Chandaniya’ is out now on T-Series’ official YouTube channel and all streaming platforms.

Earlier, the composer had said that it’s nearly impossible to deconstruct his songs because he keeps them very minimalistic in terms of orchestration. He shared that he believes in maintaining the essence of a song through minimal programming.

He earlier told IANS during an interview for ‘Saiyaara’, “For me, usually, you can't deconstruct my song. Because it is already very minimalistic. I feel that the song, and its emotion are the identities of the song. No matter how much programming you do, or don't do”.

He further mentioned that this bent of mind to make the track sound great with less means is courtesy director Mohit Suri with whom he has been working for 20 years.

“Many times, Mohit has heard my compositions only on the piano, and he gave an immediate approval. He has that knack to identify the impact of a song just from the piano. And many times, he finds it better. I feel that this is the speciality of Mohit Suri. Because I am a poet, a composer, an arranger. So, many times, my passion for music can empower me. Mohit doesn't let me use it”, he added.

