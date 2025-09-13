Mira Rajput wishes her grandmother on 90th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) – Entrepreneur Mira Rajput is an extremely family-orientated person, as much as she is a thorough professional.

The actress recently took to her social media account in wishing her grandmother a happy 90th birthday. She wrote, “Happy 90th birthday, Dadima. You inspire us all.”

She shared a few collages of pictures that feature her maternal family. The pictures seem to be featuring her cousins, her extended family and also the birthday girl – her "Dadima". The businesswoman has just returned from her exotic trip to the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Kapoor was at the luxurious vacation with her husband, Shahid Kapoor, and took an umpteen number of photographs straight from their exotic vacation.

Mira had also shared a video reel that comprised only of lemons. Sharing the video, she had revealed that she loves lemons. She captioned it as, “Squeeze the day! Did you know I absolutely love everything lemon? So much so that my baby shower was a lemon-themed extravaganza Lemon plates, Lemon vases, Lemon sorbet in a Lemon, shoes, dresses and toothpicks with lemons, spaghetti with lemon cream sauce, lemon collection boxes and finally, just lemons. Amalfi I (lemon) you” Mira and Shahid were at the Amalfi Coast in Italy and seemed to be taking a trip down memory lane when Mira was pregnant with their firstborn.

They had earlier visited the Amalfi Coast during their baby moon while Mira was pregnant with Misha. Mira had once mentioned her babymoon on her social media account and shared a few beautiful pictures of the location; she had written, "Throwback to one of the most spectacular trips to the Amalfi Coast curated by my favourite @viv_peres." We stayed at a stunning restyled monastery with the most breathtaking view. And gosh, the food was divine. My little Bella's first holiday – inside the tummy.” Mira, all of 31, is a successful entrepreneur.

