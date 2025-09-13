September 13, 2025 8:18 PM हिंदी

Mira Rajput wishes her grandmother on 90th birthday

Mira Rajput wishes her grandmother on 90th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) – Entrepreneur Mira Rajput is an extremely family-orientated person, as much as she is a thorough professional.

The actress recently took to her social media account in wishing her grandmother a happy 90th birthday. She wrote, “Happy 90th birthday, Dadima. You inspire us all.”

She shared a few collages of pictures that feature her maternal family. The pictures seem to be featuring her cousins, her extended family and also the birthday girl – her "Dadima". The businesswoman has just returned from her exotic trip to the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Kapoor was at the luxurious vacation with her husband, Shahid Kapoor, and took an umpteen number of photographs straight from their exotic vacation.

Mira had also shared a video reel that comprised only of lemons. Sharing the video, she had revealed that she loves lemons. She captioned it as, “Squeeze the day! Did you know I absolutely love everything lemon? So much so that my baby shower was a lemon-themed extravaganza Lemon plates, Lemon vases, Lemon sorbet in a Lemon, shoes, dresses and toothpicks with lemons, spaghetti with lemon cream sauce, lemon collection boxes and finally, just lemons. Amalfi I (lemon) you” Mira and Shahid were at the Amalfi Coast in Italy and seemed to be taking a trip down memory lane when Mira was pregnant with their firstborn.

They had earlier visited the Amalfi Coast during their baby moon while Mira was pregnant with Misha. Mira had once mentioned her babymoon on her social media account and shared a few beautiful pictures of the location; she had written, "Throwback to one of the most spectacular trips to the Amalfi Coast curated by my favourite @viv_peres." We stayed at a stunning restyled monastery with the most breathtaking view. And gosh, the food was divine. My little Bella's first holiday – inside the tummy.” Mira, all of 31, is a successful entrepreneur.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Shoriful Hasan replaces Taskin Ahmed as Bangladesh opt to field against Sri Lanka in their Group B clash in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Photo credit: Asian Cricket Council/X

Asia Cup: Shoriful replaces Taskin as Sri Lanka opt to field against Bangladesh

Gurmeet Choudhary shares poster of upcoming epic drama, “The Battle of Shatrughat”

Gurmeet Choudhary shares poster of upcoming epic drama, “The Battle of Shatrughat”

Pakistan blames Afghanistan as 12 soldiers killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attacks (File image)

Pakistan blames Afghanistan as 12 soldiers killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attacks

Mira Rajput wishes her grandmother on 90th birthday

Mira Rajput wishes her grandmother on 90th birthday

Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals why he was confident after his roka with wife Rukmini Sahay

Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals why he was confident after his roka with wife Rukmini Sahay

Name of Dhanush's character in 'Idli Kadai' revealed! (Photo Credit: Dhanush/ X)

Name of Dhanush's character in 'Idli Kadai' revealed!

Divyanka Tripathi shares adorable dance reel in a 'circus' outfit

Divyanka Tripathi shares adorable dance reel in a 'circus' outfit

Gold and silver prices hit record highs this week amid global uncertainty

Gold and silver prices hit record high this week amid global uncertainty

No ITC reversal needed on post-sale discounts: CBIC

No ITC reversal needed on post-sale discounts: CBIC

This is how Harshvardhan Rane spends his Day off

This is how Harshvardhan Rane spends his day off