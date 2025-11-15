November 15, 2025 10:08 PM हिंदी

Mira Rajput is a proud mama as 9-year-old daughter Misha turns 'youngest founder in family'

Mira Rajput is a proud mama as 9-year-old daughter Misha turns 'youngest founder in family' (Photo: Instagram/IANS)

Mumbai Nov 15 (IANS) Entrepreneur Mira Rajput, also known for being Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, seems to be extremely thrilled and proud.

Her 8-year-old daughter, Misha Kapoor, recently set up her own baking stall, and in no time all her cookies and muffins were sold out. The proud mama Mira took to her social media account, lauding her little girl, and also shared a few videos of the delicacies. She wrote, “So proud of my baby today! Mish Mash Bakery: Youngest founder in the fam.”

In another video, Mira shared the pictures of the lip-smacking cookies – Oats n Raisins and Deep Dish Choco Chip – costing Rs 200 each. Earlier this month, the young mommy who has been multitasking at being a mother, wife, and entrepreneur of late recently shared an endearing gesture done by her two little kids, Misha and Zain, that she said kept her going through tough times.

The kids, through their gesture, made sure their mother had a good day at work. The actress shared a photo from her table that looked like her workstation. The table had two paper stands on it that had messages written by her children in their ‘babyish’ handwriting. Her 6-year-old son, Zain, had written, “Happy Day, From Zain to Mira.”

Her daughter, all of 9 years old, had written, “I love you; so many good things are on the way. I am so happy for you, Love Misha.” The proud mommy sharing the photo captioned it as “Mondays that make it worth it.” Mira has always spoken of how close she is to her kids. The entrepreneur always makes it a point to give her fans a glimpse of her kids’ activities and adorable moments.

Talking about Mira and Shahid's relationship, the couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony held in Gurgaon. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends.

The couple is blessed with two children: daughter Misha, born in August 2016, and son Zain, born in September 2018.

The proud mom and dad are often seen taking trips with or without their kids to unwind and to also rekindle their romance.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

World Champion Minakshi Hooda to lead India Day 1 of World Boxing Cup Finals at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. Photo credit: BFI

World Champ Minakshi to lead India on Day 1 of World Boxing Cup Finals

S. S. Rajamouli's magnum opus featuring Mahesh Babu titled ' Varanasi'; Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra in film

S. S. Rajamouli's magnum opus featuring Mahesh Babu titled ' Varanasi'; Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra in film

Top academies start their campaigns on a winning note on the opening day of the 3rd Hockey India Sub-junior Women Academy Championship 2025 (Zone A & B) at the Kailash Hockey Stadium in Karnal, Haryana, on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr Jr Women Academy C'ship: Top academies start their campaigns on a winning note on Day 1

Zayed Khan, Sanjay Khan become inconsolable at late Zarine Khan's 'asthi visarjan'

Zayed Khan, Sanjay Khan become inconsolable at late Zarine Khan's 'asthi visarjan'

S.S. Rajamouli announces movie title 'Varanasi' starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra; set for Sankranti 2027 release 

S.S. Rajamouli announces movie title 'Varanasi' starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra; set for Sankranti 2027 release 

Tennis Premier League’s Race to Gold Masters kicks off in New Delhi

Tennis Premier League’s Race to Gold Masters kicks off in Delhi

Deepening trade, debt sustainability, critical minerals key focus areas at G20 Summit: SA Envoy

Deepening trade, debt sustainability, critical minerals key focus areas at G20 Summit: SA Envoy

Pakistan using Khalistani elements to create rift between Hindus and Sikhs: Report (File image)

Pakistan using Khalistani elements to create rift between Hindus and Sikhs: Report

Piyush Goyal engages with global leaders, outlines 3 pillars to boost partnerships

Piyush Goyal engages with global leaders, outlines 3 pillars to boost partnerships

Indian junior men's hockey team arrives in Chennai for World Cup 2025 to be played at Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. Photo credit: Hockey India

Indian junior men's hockey team arrives in Chennai for World Cup 2025