Millie Bobby Brown slams media for distasteful headlines

Los Angeles, Nov 6 (IANS) The 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown has complaints from the media, and she's putting her foot down. The actress recently said that her biggest issue with the press is the need for journalists to outright slam celebrities in article headlines.

The actress went viral in March when she posted an Instagram video that called out several publications for bullying her with headlines that criticized her physical appearance, reports 'Variety'.

The incident happened while she was on the press tour for Netflix’s 'The Electric State'. Brown told Vogue that she was “crying every day” having to endure these headlines.

“‘Oh my God, what has she done with her face? Why has she gone blonde? She looks 60 years old'", the actress said, mocking the press headlines. “I respect journalism. I love reading articles on my favourite people and hearing what they’re up to. I understand that there’s paparazzi, even though it’s invasive, even though it feels like shit to me, I know that’s your job. But don’t, in your headline, slam me at the get-go. It is so wrong and it is bullying, especially to young girls who are new to this industry and are already questioning everything about it".

As per 'Variety', the various headlines written about Brown at the time included the likes of “Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?” and “What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?” These articles made Brown “depressed for three, four days”, she told Vogue. The actor even recalled weeping backstage at the BRIT Awards.

“I was crying while I was getting my hair and make-up done. I was even welling up backstage”, Brown remembered. “Her mentality is very much like ‘F*** ’em’, which I knew inside of me, but when you hear someone else say it, you’re like, ‘Yes! That’s it'".

“If me being blonde or wearing more make-up really bothers you, I’m going to address it, not just for myself, but for every other girl who wants to try a new hairstyle or wear a red lipstick", Brown added about why she posted the Instagram video. “It’s, like, get off my f****** case, you know? I am 21. I am going to have fun and play and be myself”.

In her March video post, Brown said the press “act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time” when it comes to her physical appearance, and she blasted “the people who are so desperate to tear young women down".

--IANS

aa/