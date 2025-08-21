Millie Bobby Brown, husband Jake Bongiovi blessed with baby girl

Los Angeles, Aug 21 (IANS) Actress Millie Bobby Brown has embraced motherhood. The actress, 21, and her husband Jake Bongiovi, 23, have been blessed with their first baby.

The couple welcomed their daughter via adoption, announcing the news on Instagram on Thursday, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The new parents wrote in a joint post, "And then there were 3”.

The actress wrote in her post, "This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy”.

As per ‘People’, the pair, who sparked romance rumors in June 2021 when Bongiovi shared a selfie with the actress, first connected through Instagram.

They “were friends for a bit” before they started dating, the actress told Wired in 2022. The couple then secretly married in May 2024. In October, the couple posted photos on Instagram from their celebration at Villa Cetinale in Italy with family and friends.

"Forever and always, your wife”, the actress captioned the carousel, which featured photos from their nuptials and Brown's two stunning bridal gowns.

Bongiovi also shared his own set of images on Instagram from the couple's special day. "Forever and always, your husband”, he captioned photos of the newlyweds. In his carousel, the couple can be seen exchanging vows under white floral arch. In other photos, the pair smiles in front of rows of tall trees. Bongiovi also shared a shot with his dad Jon Bon Jovi.

This past March, the actress opened up about growing her family with Bongiovi while appearing on an episode of the Smartless podcast. At the time, the actress said she's really looking forward to becoming a mom.

"My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake”, Brown said. "Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me”.

And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally”, she went on. “It's a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing”.

The ‘Electric State’ star went on to say that she and her husband are planning on having a big family since they both come from families with four kids.

