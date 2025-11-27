Millie Bobby Brown calls Eleven’s arc ‘most meaningful story to tell’

London, Nov 27 (IANS) Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown, who is set for the fifth season of “Stranger Things”, shared a heartfelt message ahead of the release, saying the series has given her more than she ever imagined.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is a mix of horror, science-fiction, mystery, fantasy and coming-of-age drama.

Sharing then and now pictures from the sets of “Stranger Things,” Millie, who plays the character of Eleven, wrote on Instagram: “This show has given me so much. But most importantly, the most meaningful story to tell, el’s. thank you to the duffers for taking a chance on everything you shouldn’t have wanted.”

Set in the 1980s, the series centers on the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, after a young girl with psychokinetic abilities opens a gateway between Earth and a hostile alternate dimension known as the Upside Down at a nearby human experimentation facility.

Millie added: “A British girl, with a huge family, a lot of energy, a strong point of view, but a heart that would work tirelessly for the character you built. enjoy volume 1 folks. see you on the right side up.”

The fifth and final season is expected to be released in three parts in November and December 2025. The show stars names such as Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Linda Hamilton.

The final season of the show will see Hawkins scarred after the opening of the Rifts. Now, the Hawkins army has only one mission: to find and eliminate Vecna, who has vanished.

However, things get difficult as the government has placed the town under military quarantine. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. Will the gang be able to take control of the situation?

"Stranger Things Season 5" picks up the story from where it was left during season 4 with Max still in hospital and Lucas next to her. Will continues to feel a connection with the demonic forces, while Eleven is bound to go back to deal with Vecna.

