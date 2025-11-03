Milind Soman witnesses the most beautiful sights under the sea in Maldives during his pre-birthday bash

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman gave a glimpse into his pre-birthday celebrations in the Maldives, where he witnessed some of the most mesmerizing sights under the sea.

The ‘Paurashpur’ actor shared stunning moments from his underwater adventure, capturing the beauty of marine life and the tranquility of the ocean ahead of his special day. In the images, Milind is seen skydiving with his wife, Ankita Konwar, as part of their pre-birthday adventure in the Maldives. The couple, known for their shared love of fitness and thrill, took the plunge together, soaring high above the turquoise waters and scenic islands.

The actor also shared videos of himself exploring the stunning underwater world of the Maldives. In the clips, he can be seen swimming gracefully amidst vibrant coral reefs and colorful marine life, completely immersed in the serenity of the ocean. For the caption, Soman wrote, “Maldives mantastic madness mantas swimming around you are one of the most beautiful sights under the sea and the last few days were the best dives ever!!!!! How many mantas can you spot ?????? #PreBirthdayBash.”

The ‘Royals’ actor will turn a year older on November 4. Milind Soman is widely known for his dedication to fitness and adventure. From marathons and open-water swims to high-altitude treks and extreme sports, the model-turned-actor has always inspired others with his active lifestyle and fearless approach to challenges.

In August, he completed the Ironman triathlon held in Estonia with his better half, Ankita Konwar. The triathlon included 1.9km swimming, followed by 90km cycling, and a 21km run.

Work-wise, the actor was recently mentioned in connection with the web series “The Royals,” where he spoke about fitness, though it wasn’t an acting appearance. His last on-screen role was in the period drama “Paurashpur,” and before that, he was seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus “Bajirao Mastani.”

--IANS

ps/