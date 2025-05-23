Milind Soman recharges with some scuba & yoga sessions in the Maldives

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actor and fitness junkie Milind Soman recharged himself with some exciting scuba and yoga sessions during his current visit to the Maldives.

'The Royals' actor is accompanied by his better half, Ankita Konwar, who is busy conducting yoga sessions in the Maldives.

The photos dropped by Soman on his official Instagram account showed the couple posing amidst the water for some stunning clicks. The post further had a picture of Konwar conducting a yoga session on the beach. We also got a glimpse of the couple's scuba diving session, along with an adorable selfie.

Posting the photos, Soman wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Scuba & yoga in the Maldives !!! Always amazing to be back and this time was even more special because @ankita_earthy was conducting yoga sessions along with the dive schedule, it was tough and tiring, so proud of her...we had about 16 dives, each one more spectacular than the last! Beautiful, incredible coral."

To this, Konwar penned "Love love love" in the comment section.

Back in April, Soman and Konwar decided to push the boundaries during their stay in Dubai.

The lovebirds decided to go for an impressive 3.5k swim, followed by a 70k cycling ride. They even shared some pictures and videos of their Dubai holiday on social media.

The couple captioned the post, “5 days in Dubai being absolutely outdoors and soaking up the sun Never knew Dubai was so amazing for swimming, running and cycling! Swam 3.5k, cycled 70k and ran about 15k Can’t wait to be back with my angel like super supportive friends and explore some more.”

Soman continues to be a fitness icon for many even at the age of 59.

After being in a relationship for some time, these two got hitched in a private ceremony in Alibaug in April 2018.

