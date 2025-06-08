Miley Cyrus shares story behind her new tattoo

Los Angeles, June 8 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has revealed the story behind her latest tattoo. She has said that it is a tribute to her mother Tish Cyrus.

The 32-year-old singer, who has a range of body art, has had the word “muse” inked on her shoulder after describing her mum in the same way during an appearance at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women’s Luncheon in New York City, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She was attending the event, held at the Greenwich Hotel Courtyard to celebrate the Through Her Lens programme. She told ‘People’ magazine, “It says ‘muse’. And it’s really for her, because my mom is my muse”.

Miley debuted the dainty new shoulder tattoo, inked by artiste Michelle Santana at Bang Bang Tattoo, before the event via Instagram.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the tattoo adds to her extensive collection of body art.

She recently spoke about the same in an interview with the New York Times, expressing mixed feelings about some of her older designs.

“A mistake that I made that I still think about is like 80 percent of my tattoos”, she said. Miley added, “I don’t regret them enough to laser them, but some of them, like... I mean I love my cat, but like, I didn’t need that... there’s just a few I could do without”.

Miley’s ‘muse’ tribute comes shortly after speculation circulated about a falling-out between her and Tish, 58, when it appeared the singer’s mum had unfollowed her daughter on social media. Miley addressed the rumours in a statement on her Instagram Stories in May.

“I rarely comment on rumours, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us”, she wrote.

Miley added, “She’s my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental, and uninteresting”.

Tish later confirmed to ‘People’ the unfollow was accidental, saying she had “no idea how that happened” and had since corrected it. Reflecting on her priorities, Miley said, “Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family”.

Miley also spoke about her upcoming visual album, Something Beautiful, which is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival later this month. The project traces different periods of her life through film.

--IANS

aa/