Miley Cyrus finds it hard to ‘maintain sobriety’ while touring

Los Angeles, July 16 (IANS) Grammy winning pop star Miley Cyrus says she finds it "really hard to maintain sobriety" while touring.

The 32-year-old pop star has now revealed that she has no intention of hitting the road anytime soon.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Cyrus said: "It’s really hard to maintain sobriety when you’re on the road, which is kind of a pillar of stability in my life. None of this that I create would even be possible without the way I think about things."

Cyrus also feels there's an insufficient "infrastructure" for touring artists, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "I do have the physical ability. I have the opportunities to tour, I wish I had the desire, but I don’t. I also don’t think that there’s an infrastructure that supports artists.”

The “Flowers” hitmaker acknowledged that touring has negatively impacted her mental health in the past.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker said: "I do think it’s really hard to keep mental wellness."

In 2023, Cyrus said that touring "isn't healthy" for her.

The singer has enjoyed huge success in her music career, but Cyrus feels that touring "erases (her) humanity" and stifles her ability to write new songs.

She explained in a TikTok video: "Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me because it erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity and my connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority."

Cyrus also reflected on the differences between herself and her dad, music star Billy Ray Cyrus.

The chart-topping singer admitted that she had financial and emotional stability during her younger years, whereas her dad was forced to struggle through the early years of his life.

She explained: "My dad grew up the opposite of me. I grew up on a soundstage, like in a house with a family who was super close and all lived under the same roof, and I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think, in my relationships also.”

“That’s something that my dad didn’t have."

--IANS

dc/