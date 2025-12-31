Milap Zaveri thanks Harshvardhan Rane & Sonam Bajwa for making 2025 special for him

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) 2025 became one of the most special years for filmmaker Milap Zaveri, all thanks to his 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa.

Milap expressed his gratitude to his beloved Aditya and Adaan for not just being a part of the biggest hit of his career so far, but for also blessing him with their friendship.

Posting a fun picture with Harshvardhan and Sonam, the director wrote on his social media, "2025 was special coz of these two. My Aditya and Adaa. @harshvardhanrane and @sonambajwa thank you for not just giving me the biggest blockbuster of my career but also for giving me your friendship (sic)."

Milap hopes to meet his friends next without any agenda in mind, just to share some laughs and simply enjoy each other's company.

"We disagree, we discuss, we laugh, we joke, we fight, we giggle, we believe, and most importantly we did it TOGETHER! Till we meet again at the movies cheers to meeting again without any agenda except to laugh, disagree, argue, hug, smile and enjoy each other’s company. This will be one of the most special years of my life thanks to the two of you. Love you’ll," added the filmmaker.

Earlier, Harshvardhan expressed his desire to work with Milap once again through a social media post.

"I trust Milap sirs choice of next massy script for me, If he offers me, i will sign my next heartland film with him blindly.@milapzaveri," the 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor shared on his IG.

Reacting to the post, Zaveri revealed that he has, in fact, already offered another film to Harshvardhan.

"I’ve already offered it to you my friend!!! Aur Haan toh hai hi, zyaada se zyaada Haan hi rahegi!!! (red heart, fingers crossed and bicep emojis)," he commented.

--IANS

pm/