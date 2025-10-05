Milap Zaveri remembers his 'Baa' on her death anniversary: 'you were my Universe...'

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Filmmaker Milap Zaveri remembered his 'Baa' on her death anniversary on Sunday.

Calling his mother his "Universe", the 'Satyameva Jayate' maker penned an emotional note expressing his deep longing for his late mother.

Zaveri penned on his Insta, "It’s been years since you left me, but i still shed tears because you left me. (Broken heart emoji) Every year on this day, 5th October, i get so jealous of God in heaven coz he is so lucky to have you with him…Maari waalkudi…what i would give to see you again, hug you again…(sic)."

Recalling his mother's last words to him, he added, "Your last words to me were “Don’t forget me” I haven’t Baa…I haven’t. In each joy, in each sorrow, in every breath i miss you… #SushilaZaveri you weren’t just my Baa, you were my Universe…(Red heart emoji)."

Zaveri's emotional post further included a throwback photo of his Baa fully embracing her gangster mode- holding a gun in one hand, and a knife in the other. Wearing a bandana on her head, she had a WWF belt hanging from one of her shoulders. The black sunglasses and the smile on her face added to the charm.

Work-wise, Zaveri is presently busy with the highly-awaited sequel, "Masti 4".

Talking about his next, he revealed that he has taken “madness to an all-new level.”

The filmmaker shared, ”From writing the first two Masti films to now directing Mastiii 4, this is truly a full-circle moment for me. It’s an honour to take over the reins from the legendary Indra Kumar sir, whose vision shaped the first three installments of the franchise.”

“His films set the benchmark for comedy entertainers, and I feel privileged to carry forward that legacy in my own style. With Mastiii 4, we’ve taken the madness to an all-new high — audiences can look forward to bigger entertainment, heightened drama, crazier chaos, and unstoppable laughter. The teaser is just a small glimpse of the laughter riot awaiting them on the big screen!," Zaveri added.

