Milap Zaveri praises ‘hero’ Harshvardhan: Can't tell you how amazing it is to work with you

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Filmmaker Milap Zaveri has heaped praise on his ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ star Harshvardhan Rane and said that if anyone deserves the success they have gotten then it’s the actor.

Milap shared an image posing with Harshvardhan, where the director-actor duo are seen hugging each other and smiling at the camera.

For the caption, Milap wrote a heart-melting note for the actor, it read: “Tu hai HERO mera! @harshvardhanrane i can't tell you how amazing it is to work with you on #DeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT Your passion, your dedication, your kindness, your patience, your belief in me and the mad fun we have while making this intense film are my greatest strengths.”

“I’m exhausted, over worked, stressed, but it all is worth it when I Say “Action” and when you perform so brilliantly. If anyone deserves the success they have gotten then it’s you. I hope I can live upto the faith you blindly showed in me. Love you my friend!!! Thanks to your strong faith sir, I feel like a soldier. I will bleed for you, and take a bullet for this film.”

Harshvardhan re-shared the post and wrote: “@milapzaveri thanks to your strong faith sir, I feel like a soldier, I will bleed for you, and take a bullet for this film.”

The upcoming film also stars Sonam Bajwa and is locked for a Dusshera release. The date was announced on May 27 alongside a poster featuring intense passion and chemistry between the lead pair, promising a story filled with love, emotion, and drama.

Taking to Instagram, the actors shared the poster and captioned it, "2nd October 2025 Gandhi Jayanti aur Dussehra pe cinema gharon mein dekhiye mohabbat, nafrat aur “Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat!.”

The movie explores intense emotions such as love, obsession, and heartbreak.

Speaking about the project, Zaveri had said, “This is one of the most powerful and heartbreaking love stories I’ve written along with Mushtaq Shiekh. It has the madness of love.”

