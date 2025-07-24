Michael Jackson biopic now scheduled to release in April 2026

July 24, 2025 10:39 AM हिंदी

Michael Jackson biopic now scheduled to release on April 2026

Los Angeles, July 24 (IANS) The biopic based on the life of the King of Pop Michael Jackson titled “Michael” will now release worldwide on April 24, 2026.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in October 2025.

Antoine Fuqua directs, with John Logan as screenwriter and Jaafar Jackson starring as his late uncle. Graham King, an Oscar winner for “The Departed,” produces, reports variety.com.

“‘Michael’ explores the global superstar’s journey to become known to the world as the King of Pop, presenting an intimate look at the life and enduring legacy of one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known,” the synopsis reads.

Lionsgate is releasing the film domestically, with Universal handling distribution in the rest of the world except for Japan, which is handled by Kino Films.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said in May that the movie was “likely” to move to 2026.

Although it wrapped production in May 2024, the project underwent reshoots and came in with a lengthy initial cut. Earlier, there had been discussion about releasing the film in two parts.

“Michael” also stars Colman Domingo and Nia Long as family heads Joe and Katherine Jackson. Miles Teller plays John Branca, Jackson’s attorney and advisor.

Larenz Tate plays Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, with Laura Harrier as music executive Suzanne de Passe and Kat Graham will appear as Diana Ross.

Other cast members include Jessica Sula as La Toya Jackson, Michael’s older sister; Liv Symone as Gladys Knight; Kevin Shinick as Dick Clark; KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Jackson’s former security-turned-trusted friend and confidante Bill Bray; and Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones, who first met Michael Jackson when he was just 12 years old, reports variety.com.

It was in 2009, when MJ died of acute propofol intoxication in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 50. His personal physician, Conrad Murray, said that he found Jackson in his bedroom at his North Carolwood Drive home in the Holmby Hills area of the city not breathing and with a weak pulse; he administered CPR to no avail, and security called 9-1-1. Paramedics treated Jackson at the scene, but he was pronounced dead at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood.

Later, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner concluded that Jackson's death was a homicide. Jackson had been administered propofol and anti-anxiety benzodiazepines lorazepam and midazolam by his doctor.

Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in November 2011, and was released in 2013 after serving two years of his four-year prison sentence with time off for good behavior.

