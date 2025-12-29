Michael J. Fox reaches out to ‘Back to the Future’ co-star

Los Angeles, Dec 29 (IANS) Hollywood actor Michael J. Fox has expressed his gratitude to Crispin Glover. He called him a "brilliant actor" to work with on Back to the Future 40 years after the film's release.

The 64-year-old actor recently wrote a letter to Crispin, 61, commending his "phenomenal role" of George McFly, the dad of Michael's alter ego Marty McFly, because he did not have time to say it when they shot the 1985 sci-fi comedy, reports ‘Female First UK’.

It comes as Michael gained a deeper appreciation for Crispin after he rewatched Back to the Future to write his memoir, Future Boy, Michael's account of making the movie.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Michael wrote in the book, "In the process of preparing for this book, I wrote Crispin a letter. ‘Your performance is richer and deeper every time I see it. In fact, I skip over my bits to watch yours. Granted, we didn't talk much during production, so I never had the chance to say that you are a brilliant actor, and I was thrilled to work with you’”.

In 1984, Michael and Crispin starred opposite each other on a season two episode of the sitcom Family Ties, titled Birthday Boy. Crispin played Doug, a pal of Alex P. Keaton (Michael), and his delivery of several lines bagged him "the biggest laughs" of that episode.

Michael said, "The interesting thing about Crispin as an actor is that he had no awareness of the audience. He wasn't trying to milk the laughs. He was just naturally funny, and he crushed it on every take. I feel the same about his work in Back to the Future”.

When it came to Back to the Future, which starred seasoned actors, including Christopher Lloyd but most of the cast were rising stars, Michael could not prepare to work with him.Crispin did not return for the sequels Back to the Future II and Back to the Future III due to reported creative differences.

