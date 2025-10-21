Michael Fassbender to essay Joe Kennedy Sr. in upcoming OTT series

Los Angeles, Oct 21 (IANS) Hollywood actor Michael Fassbender is set to feature in the upcoming streaming show about the Kennedy family.

The 48-year-old actor will play Joe Kennedy Sr., the patriarch of the American political dynasty, in ‘Kennedy’, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The upcoming drama series explores the family's intimate truths. Showrunner and executive producer Sam Shaw told Tudum, "The story of the Kennedys is the closest we have to American mythology, somewhere between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful."But Fredrik Logevall’s stunning, nuanced biography pulls a veil on the human strivings and burdens behind the myth, revealing as much about our present moment, how we got here and where we’re going, as about the Kennedys themselves”.

He shared, “I'm thrilled to be able to explore this saga of a family and a world in transition with Eric Roth, Thomas Vinterberg and our incredible band of artists and partners, at a moment when our past feels urgently present”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the upcoming series is inspired by Fredrik Logevall’s book, ‘JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956’. The show will explore "the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today".

Meanwhile, Michael previously confessed to being a "worrywart" during his younger years. The actor has enjoyed huge success in Hollywood, but he used to struggle with anxieties as a teenager.

He told ‘The Guardian’ newspaper, "I’d be sitting there going, ‘I’m not worrying about anything, what should I be worrying about?’ But I’ve tried to work on not doing that. I don’t worry about things I can’t control. I don’t spend much time looking back, because I think it’s pointless. There are mistakes that have been made, perhaps, but mainly it’s just experiences”.

“Things that gnaw at you, that you have no control to change, are pointless. And if you’re not careful, you can start almost to enjoy that self-obsessive martyrdom and self-loathing. Things can become patterns that become comfortable, because they become habitual”, he added.

