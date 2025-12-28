December 28, 2025 4:14 PM हिंदी

Meta-owned Instagram hit by brief outage, users report login and app issues

Meta-owned Instagram hit by brief outage, users report login and app issues

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Meta-owned social media platform Instagram on Sunday faced a brief outage for several users, mainly in the United States, with complaints peaking in the early hours.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector data, reports of problems peaked at around 4:10 a.m. EST, when over 180 users flagged issues related to accessing the popular photo and video-sharing app.

Many users said they were unable to log in or load content on Instagram during the disruption.

Several users also took to other social media platforms to share screenshots of the issue they were facing.

The images showed a blank screen along with a circular refresh icon, without any specific error message displayed on the app.

Downdetector data showed that 45 per cent of affected users complained about app-related issues, while 41 per cent reported login problems.

Another 14 per cent said they were facing issues with the feed or timeline not loading properly.

The outage, however, appeared to have a very limited impact in India. According to Downdetector, only around 10 users in the country reported problems while accessing Instagram, suggesting that the issue was largely restricted to certain regions.

Meta has not issued any official statement so far regarding the reason behind the outage or the duration of the disruption.

Social media platforms flooded with users’ reaction. One user commented “Is insta down??.

Another user commented “Jimin really got that Insta baddie aesthetic down.”

This is not the first time a Meta-owned platform has faced technical issues. Earlier this year, WhatsApp experienced multiple outages that affected users globally, including in India.

In one such incident in September, thousands of users were unable to send messages or upload status updates, prompting widespread complaints on social media.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Kunal Kemmu captures leopard in his lens on jungle safari

Kunal Kemmu captures leopard in his lens on jungle safari

Sexual misconduct case: Survivor alleges pressure to protect filmmaker P.T. Kunhummuhammed

Sexual misconduct case: Survivor alleges pressure to protect filmmaker P.T. Kunhummuhammed

Army Boys Sports Company, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club enter Sub-jr Men Academy C'ships final

Army Boys Sports Company, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club enter Sub-jr Men Academy C'ships final

Meta-owned Instagram hit by brief outage, users report login and app issues

Meta-owned Instagram hit by brief outage, users report login and app issues

Total investment in real estate at $3.5 billion in 2025: Report

Total investment in real estate at $3.5 billion in 2025: Report

Sussanne Khan says 'make mama beam brightest in heaven' in her birthday wish for sister Farah

Sussanne Khan says 'make mama beam brightest in heaven' in her birthday wish for sister Farah

Head reveals he reached out to Duckett after Noosa backlash 'to see if he was going alright'

Head reveals he reached out to Duckett after Noosa backlash 'to see if he was going alright'

Indian junior men’s hockey team cap off a successful 2025 with two major international medals

Indian junior men’s hockey team cap off a successful 2025 with two major international medals

Madhuri Dixit explains how rising cinema ticket prices are affecting theatre footfalls

Madhuri Dixit explains how rising cinema ticket prices are affecting theatre footfalls

Krystle D’Souza shares how a small role in ‘Dhurandhar’ turned into a big moment for her

Krystle D’Souza shares how a small role in ‘Dhurandhar’ turned into a big moment for her