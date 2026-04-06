Meryl Streep reveals the inspiration behind her ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ character

Los Angeles, April 6 (IANS) Hollywood actress Meryl Streep has cleared the air around her portrayal of her character in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

20 years after ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ debuted, fans have long speculated that her icy, commanding fashion editor character, Miranda Priestly, was inspired by Anna Wintour, reports ‘People’ magazine.

However, during an appearance on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, the actress revealed that wasn’t the case at all. Instead, the Oscar winner said she drew inspiration from two Hollywood heavyweights, Mike Nichols and Clint Eastwood.

She said, “I was basically imitating Mike Nichols that whole time. If Mike Nichols and Clint Eastwood had a baby, it would be Miranda Priestly”.

As per ‘People’, she said that Nichols’ directing style helped shape the character’s tone on set. “The command on the set. And Mike would do it sort of with a sly humor. People take it as mean, but it’s funny. I think it’s funny”, she added.

Clint Eastwood, meanwhile, inspired a quieter kind of authority. She said, “Clint would never raise his voice. He would direct and people had to lean forward to hear what he was saying”.

While she hasn’t told Clint Eastwood about the connection, the actress shared that Nichols knew, and loved it. “I told Mike, and he was thrilled”, she said.

Nichols, who is known for films like ‘The Graduate’, ‘Working Girl’ and ‘Catch-22’, worked with the actress on several projects, including ‘Silkwood’, ‘Heartburn’ and the HBO miniseries ‘Angels in America’. Clint Eastwood is known for his signature “one-take” directing style on films like ‘American Sniper’, ‘Million Dollar Baby’ and ‘Mystic River’. He has also worked with the actress on ‘The Bridges of Madison County’.

The actress’ late-night appearance also had a nostalgic fashion moment. She wore a cerulean blue sweater reminiscent of the iconic piece from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, a wink to the film’s unforgettable monologue opposite Anne Hathaway.

--IANS

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