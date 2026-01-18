Men's HIL: Kalinga Lancers maintain unbeaten run with shoot-out win against Tamil Nadu Dragons

Bhubaneshwar, Jan 18 (IANS) Vedanta Kalinga Lancers maintained their unbeaten run in the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2026, registering a 4-1 penalty shootout win against Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons after the two teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

Blake Govers opened the scoring to put the Dragons in front before Alexander Hendrickx equalised for the Lancers. Krishan Pathak was exceptional in goal for table-toppers in regulation time, while Jed Snowden came off the bench to dominate in the shootout, helping his side record their sixth successive win of the season.

The Tamil Nadu Dragons began the game on the front foot, pushing forward with some neat interplay to put the table-toppers under early pressure. However, Alexander Hendrickx came closest to opening the scoring after his dragflick from the first penalty corner of the game was cleared off the line in the 9th minute. The Dragons also delivered enough threat on the other end, forcing Krishan Pathak into action on a couple of occasions in the first quarter.

The Dragons managed to break the deadlock in the second quarter, earning a penalty stroke that was expertly converted by Blake Govers (19’). Vedanta Kalinga Lancers thought they bagged an immediate response with Dilpreet Singh finding the back of the net from close range. However, his goal was ruled out after a referral. The Dragons remained disciplined at the back for the remainder of the quarter, holding onto their one-goal advantage at halftime.

The third quarter began with the Dragons looking to extend their lead, only to be kept at bay by an in-form Krishan Pathak. The Lancers' keeper was colossal in goal, keeping his team in the game. His saves proved to be crucial as his side eventually managed to get back on level terms with Alexander Hendrickx (44’) converting his dragflick from their fourth penalty corner, coming at the close of the quarter.

With all to play for in the final fifteen minutes, both teams remained relentless in their pursuit of a winner. While the Dragons registered a couple of penalty corners, the Lancers also had a set-piece opportunity. Neither side could make it count, though, forcing a shootout to decide the winner.

After his shootout heroics against HIL GC earlier in the tournament, Jed Snowden proved to be the difference in goal once again for the Lancers. As the Dragons missed their first two attempts to hand their opponents the advantage, Arthur van Doren put the game to bed to secure a 4-1 shootout win, maintaining the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers' unbeaten run in the tournament.

--IANS

bsk/