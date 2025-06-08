Meet Divya Khossla's furry friend Orea

June 08, 2025 9:15 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Actress Divya Khossla used social media to introduce us to her handsome furry baby Oreo.

The stunner took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of adorable photos with her furry friend. Both Divya and her pet dog looked cute as a button in these IG photos.

Although Oreo is already two years old, this is the first time, Divya has posted a glimpse of him on social media.

"Meet my most Handsome baby OREO... He’s 2 yrs old now … sry to have kept him in hiding till now," she wrote in the caption.

On May 31, Divya celebrated her film "Savi" turning one with a special post.

Treating the fans with some behind-the-shoot photos from the shoot, Divya shared, "She moved mountains for LOVE. #1yearofSavi & working with the Best Team ever...Can’t thank Mukesh Bhatt sir & Abhinay Deo ji enough & Can’t thank you all enough for so much love u gave to #SAVi...Also can’t wait to share with you all my next after Savi."

She further shed light on the project saying, "’Savi’ is a film that's very dear to me, and it will always be a special one. It just felt like yesterday when we were filming with Harshvardhan Rane, Anil Kapoor and our director Abhinay Deo. Though it was challenging to play ‘Savi’, I knew I had to do this role and throw light on a wife's ferocious side to go above and beyond for her husband”.

"There couldn't have been a bigger validation for me than picking a character that connected with the viewers, added to the film's commercial success, and I'm glad that I chose this project," Divya added.

At the moment, Divya is occupied with her next with director Prerna Arora. Not much has been revealed about this yet-to-be-titled drama.

