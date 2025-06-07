June 07, 2025 3:38 PM हिंदी

Meera Jasmine offers prayers for actor Shine Tom Chacko's grieving family

Meera Jasmine offers prayers for actor Shine Tom Chacko's grieving family

Chennai, June 7 (IANS) Well known actress Meera Jasmine, whose outstanding performances have helped her make a name for herself in both the Tamil and Malayalam industries,on Saturday offered prayers for the family of actor Shine Tom Chacko, whose father Sibi Chacko died in a tragic car accident in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram stories section, the actress, who posted a family picture of actor Shine Tom Chacko, wrote, "Prayers for the grieving family. Times like these constantly remind us about how important kindness is... Grief is a very real thing. Let's be kind..."

On Friday, the news of the demise of Shine Tom Chacko's dad Sibi Chacko sent shock waves across the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. The accident took place at Paraiyur near Palacode in Dharmapuri district in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Reports from the region claimed that actor Shine Tom Chacko was travelling along with his mother Maria Carmel, father Sibi Chacko, brother Joe John Chacko and his manager Anis when the accident occurred.

Shine Tom Chacko's hand was fractured in the accident and his mother sustained injuries in her spinal cord. His brother and manager also sustained injuries.

The actor and his family members were on their way to Bangalore for his medical treatment when the mishap occurred. News reports emerging from the area claimed that the accident occurred as a result of the car ramming a lorry that switched lanes suddenly.

All those injured were taken for initial treatment to the Dharmapuri Government hospital after which they returned to Thrissur in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the actor's father Sibi Chacko have been taken to a mortuary in Thrissur. The family is waiting for the arrival of actor Shine Tom Chacko's sisters from New Zealand, after which the funeral is expected to take place.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Miley Cyrus reveals how she hid her substance abuse money from her accountant

Miley Cyrus reveals how she hid her substance abuse money from her accountant

Nikki Tamboli turns vegan despite dating Muslim actor Arbaz Patel; Calls it an 'individual choice'

Nikki Tamboli turns vegan despite dating Muslim actor Arbaz Patel; Calls it an 'individual choice'

Meera Jasmine offers prayers for actor Shine Tom Chacko's grieving family

Meera Jasmine offers prayers for actor Shine Tom Chacko's grieving family

Shriya Pilgaonkar interacts with women Police Officers for her role in 'Chhal Kapat The Deception'

Shriya Pilgaonkar interacts with women Police Officers for her role in 'Chhal Kapat The Deception'

Lending rates likely to fall by 30 bps after policy rate cut: SBI

Lending rates likely to fall by 30 bps after policy rate cut: SBI

J&K: Family from Varanasi celebrates son’s birthday on Vande Bharat train, thanks PM Modi

Family from Varanasi celebrates son’s birthday on J&K's Chenab railway bridge; thanks PM Modi

EAM Jaishankar thanks UK for backing India's fight against terrorism

EAM Jaishankar thanks UK for backing India's fight against terrorism

Sharvari: Being a Maharashtrian, I’ve always been fascinated by folklore

Sharvari: Being a Maharashtrian, I’ve always been fascinated by folklore

Zayed Khan celebrates Eid with family, urges fans to ‘be as charitable as possible’

Zayed Khan celebrates Eid with family, urges fans to ‘be as charitable as possible’

Institutional credit to agriculture grows nearly 4 times to Rs 27.5 lakh cr in 11 years

Institutional credit to agriculture grows nearly 4 times to Rs 27.5 lakh cr in 11 years