Meenakshi Seshadri urges safe Diwali celebrations, says light ‘lamps, candles’

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri has shared a heartfelt message ahead of Diwali, urging everyone to celebrate the festival of lights with happiness and responsibility.

Meenakshi, who is all set to celebrate her second Diwali in Mumbai post returning from the US, took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself stating that she is looking forward to the festival of lights.

In the clip, she is heard saying in Hindi: “Diwali is just around the corner, and I would like to share a small message with you. Yes, we should celebrate this festival with a lot of happiness, but at the same time, be careful. While bursting crackers, do not give big bombs into the hands of small children.”

“And do not light firecrackers in cars, buildings, or any place where there is a risk of fire. And, if possible, light lamps, candles, etc. I am really looking forward to this Diwali. This will be my second Diwali in Mumbai after returning from the USA. So, prepare for Diwali in advance,” she added.

For the caption, she wrote: “Diwali is around the corner. Waiting in anticipation for this beautiful festival of lights.#diwali #celebrate #festival.”

Talking about Meenakshi, she became one of Hindi cinema's leading actresses in the 1980s and 1990s.

She made her debut with the film Painter Babu in 1983 and her second film Hero catapulted her to instant stardom.

Meenakshi gained stardom with her work in films such as “Aandhi-Toofan”, “Meri jJung,” “Swati,” “Dacait,” “Inaam Dus Hazaar,” “Shahenshah,” “Awaargi,” “Ghar Ho To Aisa,” “Damini” and “Ghatak”. A documentary was made about her life, titled Meenakshi Accept Her Wings.

She was last seen in “Ghatak: Lethal" in 1996 Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, starring Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, and Danny Denzongpa. It was the highest-grossing Bollywood film in terms of domestic Box office collection and second highest grossing overall in terms of worldwide collection that year.

