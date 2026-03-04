May the colours of Holi fill your life with joy: BCCI Secy Saikia, coach Gambhir extend Holi wishes

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia, head coach Gautam Gambhir and others extended their wishes for Holi to all those celebrating and hoped the festival of colours would bring joy and happiness to everyone’s lives.

“May the colours of Holi fill your life with joy, happiness, and prosperity! Wishing a fun-filled celebration,” Saikia wrote on X.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir shared, "Wishing everyone a very happy & colourful Holi!"

Cricket Australia also extended its wishes via X post. "Wishing a very happy Holi to everyone who celebrates," it said.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, India stalwart Virat Kohli and several current and former members of the cricket fraternity extended heartfelt greetings to fans on the occasion of Holi and shared cheerful messages on social media.

“Happy Holi! Hope this day brings positivity, good health, and lots of happy moments your way. If you end up completely drenched, consider it a winning performance!” Tendulkar wrote on X.

Kohli shared a story on his Instagram that read, "Happy Holi. May this festival of colours bring success, happiness, and positivity to your life."

The Former India captain, who plays only ODIs internationally, will next be seen in India’s squad that faces Afghanistan at home starting June 14.

Holi, known as the festival of colours, is celebrated across India with enthusiasm, symbolising the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring.

The Indian men’s T20I team is gearing up for the semi-final clash of the T20 World Cup against England, set to be played on Thursday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Men in Blue are the defending champions at the tournament and are looking to script history by becoming the first team to lift the cup consecutively.

The other semi-final contest, meanwhile, will be played between South Africa and New Zealand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The Indian women’s team, meanwhile, is in Australia for a multi-format tour. The Women in Blue clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1 but lost the ODI series by 3-0 then. The two times will conclude the series by facing off in a one-off pink-ball Test at Perth starting March 6.

