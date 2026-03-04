May colours of Holi fill every heart with happiness: VP Radhakrishnan, HM Shah extend greetings

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi, highlighting the festival’s message of unity, renewal and harmony.

Vice President, C.P. Radhakrishnan, posted on X, “Happy Holi! This beautiful festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring, symbolising renewal, hope, and the vibrant spirit of our civilization. Deeply rooted in our rich traditions, Holi reflects brotherhood, mutual respect, and shared joy that strengthen the fabric of our society.

“May the colours of Holi fill every heart with happiness and fresh energy. Let the festival inspire us to spread kindness and work together towards a more inclusive, peaceful, and Viksit Bharat,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt wishes posting on X: “Heartfelt wishes for the festival of Holi, filled with joy, enthusiasm, and new energy! May this festival of colors bring progress, prosperity, and good fortune into everyone's life.”

Several other leaders also conveyed their wishes, celebrating the spirit of the festival of colours.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared his wishes on X, saying: “May this sacred festival of Holi, filled with love, harmony, and colors, burn away negativity and hatred and bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into everyone's lives—this is my heartfelt wish. Warmest greetings of the sacred festival of Holi to all my fellow citizens.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the sacred festival of Holi, the festival of colors, enthusiasm, and social harmony. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that this sacred festival of colors brings happiness, prosperity, peace, new energy, and fresh enthusiasm into the lives of all of you.”

The festival of colours, known as Holi, is one of the most awaited Hindu festivals, celebrated with enthusiasm and joy. Also referred to as Rangwali Holi, Badi Holi, and Dhulandi, this vibrant festival marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter.

