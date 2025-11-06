Mastiii 4’s lastest peppy track 'Pakad Pakad' unveiled by cast

Mumbai Nov 6 (IANS) The latest song of the movie Mastiii 4, titled ‘Pakad Pakad’, has been unveiled at a grand launch event in Mumbai today. The song was released by Waveband Production.

The song had first featured in the film’s teaser, and ever since then fans had been eagerly awaiting its release.

The launch event saw the presence of the film’s entire cast and crew, including Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Tusshar Kapoor, Milap Milan Zaveri, Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma, Elnaaz Norouzi, Shaad Randhawa, Nishant Malkhani, A. Jhunjhunwala, Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, and Umesh Bansal.

The atmosphere was charged with laughter, music, and the signature camaraderie that has defined the Masti franchise over the years. The song ‘Pakad Pakad’ is a peppy and high-energy number that matches the film’s comic and mischievous tone. Featuring Bollywood’s iconic trio yet again, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani as Amar, Meet, and Prem, the song is composed and sung by Meet Bros featuring Danish Sabri, who has also penned the lyrics.

Pakad Pakad has been shot on a lavish scale, and the track captures the trio’s unmatched comic timing, playful vibe, and infectious groove. Talking about the collaboration, Meet Bros shared, “This is the third time we’re working with Milap, and it’s always a blast. He’s clear about his vision, knows exactly what he wants, and brings crazy, fun energy to every project.

Pakad Pakad is cute, naughty, and tailor-made to carry the film’s vibe forward. We’ve also composed two more songs for Masti 4—One in Crore and Naagin—which will be out soon!” Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Mastiii 4 is a larger-than-life entertainer packed with colour, chaos, and laughter. The film marks a fresh chapter in the iconic comedy series with the cheeky tagline “Love Visa”, bringing back the original trio in all their mischievous glory.

Actors Tusshar Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, and Arshad Warsi team up for the ultimate laughter riot! Shot extensively across stunning UK locations, the film promises breathtaking visuals, glossy production design, and a high-energy comic punch.

Presented by Waveband Production and Zed Studios, in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms, Mastiii 4 is produced by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, with Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Umesh Bansal.

The movie releases on the 21st of November.

–IANS

rd/