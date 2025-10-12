October 12, 2025 2:57 PM हिंदी

‘Masti’ actress Tara Sharma reveals her special ‘fam connection’ with Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actress Tara Sharma, known for her role in the film “Masti,” opened up about a special bond she shares with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

She described it as a unique “family connection” that goes beyond their professional association. On Sunday, Tara took to her Instagram handle and shared a rare throwback photo featuring her posing alongside her kids, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. In her post, Tara Sharma expressed a warm and personal message to Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday. She acknowledged that although they don’t meet often, he has always been kind, encouraging, and inspiring to her. By mentioning their “fam connection,” she refered to a familial-like bond they share, even if it isn’t often spoken about, which makes her feel close to him.

The 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' actress wrote, “Congrats on your @filmfare @bachchan and our wishes @amitabhbachchan for your birthday yesterday … A flashback pic wishing both of you in one with some sport thrown in! Sorry for the cheesy post but as my first co actor and someone who’s so warm, encouraging and fun, I had to write a post. Our kids being sports loving has meant we also connect on our shared sports interests. Your hard work and quiet strength with reinventing and diversifying as a sports entrepreneur are inspiring too.”

Tara added, “And Amit Uncle, while we hardly meet, you’ve always been so warm and encouraging too. Needless to say you’re an inspiration. Our fam connection though we don’t speak of it much has always made me feel close to you too.”

“And then ofcourse playing Mum to dear Agastya in The Archie’s. Haaha what fun we had. Okay enough mush, I intended this just to be a quick HBD and kudos msg. Waiting for Z’s next tennis match as I write this. Good luck boys! (Intended for the kids playing but you also being so young at heart with a great sense of humour, it could apply to our kids and you too!) Onward and upward touch wood.”

--IANS

ps/

