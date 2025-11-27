November 27, 2025 1:02 AM हिंदी

Masquerading as Indians, Pak social media accounts push misinformation against India

Masquerading as Indians, Pak social media accounts push misinformation against India

Washington, Nov 26 (IANS) A fresh revelation has exposed a network of foreign-operated accounts on social media platform X masquerading as Indian users to push political propaganda and divisive narratives within India, with many of these accounts traced to locations in Pakistan and West Asia.

Citing findings by India Today’s Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) team, a report in 'The Free Press Journal' stated that several accounts on the social media platform X, featuring profile pictures of saree-clad women and bios stating 'Jai Hind,' are actually operating from countries like Pakistan. These accounts, which claim to belong to users from Uttar Pradesh or Mumbai, have been actively posting opinions on the Bihar elections and even the Red Fort blast.

“However, after the release of 'About This Account' feature, these profiles were found to be originating from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and West Asia. One account, going by the username @chaturvediswat, has posted over 2,000 posts against the Indian government on topics ranging from the Red Fort black and Bihar elections. The new X feature revealed that this account is actually based out of Pakistan," the report detailed.

“Similarly, accounts from regions of West Asia and Saudi Arabia have been posing as Indians and are indulging in heated debates on political and religious matters. These accounts use flawless Hindi to converse online, and the investigation reveals that there are several accounts on X that are based out of a foreign country, but are heavily inciting propaganda in the country," it added.

Amit Malviya, in charge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department, recently alleged a coordinated global conspiracy against India aimed at manipulating the country’s social discourse, spreading misinformation, and widening internal divisions

“After X enabled location details, an interesting pattern has emerged. A large number of pro-Congress, anti-Hindu, and divisive caste-based handles are not even operating from India. Many are being run from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other parts of Asia and the world. Almost all of them have changed their usernames multiple times to mask their identity. What does this show? A coordinated global operation to influence India’s social discourse, spread misinformation, and deepen internal divisions. This conspiracy against India now stands exposed,” Malviya posted on X.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Kapil Sharma gives a special shout-out to Honey Singh for delivering ‘Phurr’ in 3 days

Kapil Sharma gives a special shout-out to Honey Singh for delivering ‘Phurr’ in 3 days

Shefali Shah talks about her journey as an actor, shares excitement to be on panel at Indian Film Project

Shefali Shah talks about her journey as an actor, shares excitement to be on panel at IFP

Diksha, Pranavi among five Indians in fray at season-ending event in Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana in Andalucia in Spain. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Diksha, Pranavi among five Indians in fray at season-ending event in Andalucia

Andhra Pradesh not to give up its rights over Krishna waters, says CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh not to give up its rights over Krishna waters, says CM Naidu

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi during the ‘Samvidhan Rakshak’ campaign on the occasion of Constitution Day, in Nagaon District, on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

Gaurav Gogoi alleges threats to democracy and electoral integrity

Orry, Siddhant Kapoor not cooperating in drug investigation, says Mumbai Police

Orry, Siddhant Kapoor not cooperating in drug investigation, says Mumbai Police

Flame for 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics lit in Ancient Olympia in Greece on Wednesday. Photo credit: IOC

Flame for 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics lit in Ancient Olympia

Palaash Muchhal's cousin asks fans to pray for him 'People should not form opinions based on rumours'

Palaash Muchhal's cousin asks fans to pray for him, says 'people should not form opinions based on rumours'

Trap shooter Neeru Dhanda wins fourth straight gold; Jain University stays atop medals tally in the Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025 in Rajasthan. Photo credit: SAI Media

KIUG 2025: Trap shooter Neeru Dhanda wins fourth straight gold; Jain University stays atop medals tally (Ld)

Manish Malhotra reveals he used to do modelling with Salman Khan

Manish Malhotra reveals he used to do modelling with Salman Khan