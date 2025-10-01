Maruti Suzuki exports hit record high in September, Nissan posts strong growth on GST boost

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country’s largest carmaker, on Wednesday reported a 3 per cent rise in total sales at 1,89,665 units in September, compared to 1,84,727 units in the same month last year.

The growth was driven by record-high exports, even as domestic volumes dipped due to logistical challenges.

In the domestic market, Maruti sold 1,35,711 units last month, down from 1,48,061 units in September 2024.

Sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) increased to 11,750 units, up from 8,938 units a year earlier.

Exports were the highlight, jumping 52 per cent to an all-time monthly high of 42,204 units, against 27,728 units last year.

The company said that customer sentiment has improved significantly after the implementation of GST reforms.

It added that the ongoing Navratri festive period has already seen record deliveries of 1,65,000 units in the first eight days alone.

During the first half of FY26 (April–September), Maruti’s total sales reached 10.78 lakh units, slightly higher than the 10.63 lakh units sold in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Nissan Motor India also reported robust sales in September, with consolidated volumes of 10,500 units, a 9.3 per cent year-on-year increase.

Domestic wholesale sales stood at 1,652 units, while exports touched 8,872 units, including a record 1,120 units to South Asia -- the highest-ever sales in the region for Nissan.

The company said the sales momentum was strongly supported by the government’s revised GST slabs.

Nissan passed on the full GST benefit to customers, cutting prices of the New Magnite by up to Rs 1 lakh. This move, combined with festive demand, helped drive strong sales.

September also saw the company launch a segment-first 10-year extended warranty for the New Magnite, which has a 5-star GNCAP safety rating.

Nissan said its Kuro Special Edition and a new Metallic Grey colour option received an overwhelming customer response.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, said the strong sales and record exports highlight India’s growing role as a global hub for Nissan.

He added that the company is expanding its dealership network and preparing to bring in new products, including an all-new 7-seater B-MPV, a 5-seater C-SUV, and a 7-seater C-SUV.

--IANS

pk