Markram, Rabada, Nissanka feature in ICC Men's Player of June nominees

Dubai, July 7 (IANS) Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada and Pathum Nissanka shine as the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday revealed the nominees for the Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month awards for June 2025.

Markram played a vital role in South Africa’s historic ICC World Test Championship Final win over Australia at the Lord’s. After taking the important wicket of Steve Smith with the ball, Markram anchored the Proteas’ successful chase of 282 with a brilliant 136. His partnerships with Wiaan Mulder and injured skipper Temba Bavuma helped seal South Africa’s first senior ICC men’s trophy in 27 years.

Rabada led South Africa’s bowling attack in the WTC Final with his trademark consistency and aggression. He picked up 5/49 in the first innings, surpassing Allan Donald in the list of South Africa’s leading Test wicket-takers.

Rabada ended the match with nine wickets overall, playing a crucial role in limiting Australia’s scoring and keeping South Africa in the contest after a low first-innings total.

Nissanka was Sri Lanka’s star batter in the Test series win against Bangladesh. He scored a career-best 187 in the first Test to help his team draw the game and followed it up with 158 in the second Test as Sri Lanka secured victory by an innings and 78 runs. Nissanka finished the series as the top scorer, showing great consistency and temperament.

The women's category features South African batter Tazmin Brits and two West Indies players, Hayley Matthews and Afy Fletcher.

Brits had an impressive month across formats. She scored 184 runs in the ODI series against West Indies, including a century (101 off 91 balls) in the final match that helped South Africa clinch the series 2-1.

In the T20I series, Brits started strongly with an unbeaten 98 but had lower returns in the next two games. She finished with 132 runs at an average of 66 in the T20Is.

Matthews led the West Indies to a T20I series victory over South Africa. She scored 147 runs across the three matches at an average of 73.50, with unbeaten scores of 63 not out and 65 in the last two games to guide her team from 0-1 down to a 2-1 series win. Matthews also contributed with the ball, picking up two wickets, and was named Player of the Series in the T20Is.

Fletcher was the standout bowler in both the ODI and T20I series against South Africa. She claimed nine wickets in the ODIs at an average of 24 and picked up five wickets in the T20Is, playing a key role in the West Indies’ comeback to win the T20I series. Fletcher’s tight bowling helped contain the South African batters in crucial moments.

--IANS

hs/bsk/