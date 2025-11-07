Mark Wood remains ‘confident on team' despite media jibes ahead of Ashes opener

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) England pacer Mark Wood said he is paying little attention to the Australian media’s criticism of captain Ben Stokes and the team’s aggressive 'Bazball' approach, insisting that there is a 'quiet confidence' within the camp as they prepare for the 2025-26 Ashes.

Australian outlets have launched a series of front-page jibes at Stokes, calling England’s style of play ‘dopey’, but Wood has brushed off the noise, saying such talk is part of the pre-series theatre.

“I think that’s all part of it. I haven’t taken much notice of newspapers and things,” Wood told Sky Sports. “But the reception we’ve had in general from Australians has been great — throughout the hotel and around Perth everyone’s been very friendly and everyone’s excited for the series. I think it’s a big build up.”

Despite the media tension, the atmosphere on the ground, Wood said, has been positive. “There’s a lot of English coming,” he added. “I think the Barmy Army will be in full voice and right behind us.”

Wood acknowledged that England face a formidable challenge, describing Australia as the favourite in home conditions, but said that belief within the squad remains strong.

“The Australian side, they’re very hard to beat in their own conditions. They’ve shown that for a number of years — we haven’t managed to win many games here at all. I think that first game’s a huge game,” he said.

“As any bowling group knows, that first couple of wickets is vitally important. If we can get off to a good start then we can try and put some pressure on.

“Australia are obviously the favourites going into the series, but I think there’s a quiet confidence within our group that we can do well here.”

England have been doing everything possible to prepare for the hot and unforgiving Australian conditions — including recreating them back home.

“In England it’s not so hot outside but we tried to put some heaters in the tent,” Wood revealed with a smile. “Trying to mimic the conditions a bit here. Obviously, it’s not the same but nice that we were able to do that for a couple of weeks.

“Again, that’s more preparation so when we got here we could get up and running a bit quicker.”

