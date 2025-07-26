July 26, 2025 9:23 PM हिंदी

Mark Hamill wished to retire from acting, felt uninspired

Los Angeles, July 26 (IANS) Hollywood actor Mark Hamill had planned on hanging his boots for acting before he worked on ‘The Long Walk’. The 73-year-old actor revealed that around 2019 he was no longer feeling inspired by acting and was thinking about stepping back from it.

However, it was his wife and agent who talked him out of it, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actor recently spoke with ‘Variety’, as he said, “I thought this stage in my career, I’d be spending more time with a metal detector, wandering around the beach, playing with the dogs in the backyard. I said to my agent, ‘You know what? I’m not motivated anymore. I think I’m gonna just sort of retire and just do voice over’. And the only people that rejected were my agent and my wife, because, you know, it’s good to have me out of the house”.

‘The Long Walk’ is a dystopian horror film, based on the book by Stephen King, co-produced and directed by Francis Lawrence and written by JT Mollner.

As per ‘Female First UK’, it follows a group of teenagers as they participate in a high-stakes contest where they must continuously walk or be shot by a member of their military escort. Hamill plays a man only known as the Major, the military commander who oversees the walk and said he was drawn to the role after spending his teenage years in Japan, where his school was next to a US military base.

He said, “I said, ‘I know who this guy is: I’ve seen him firsthand’. I’d walk across the parking lot, seeing the officers putting these guys through their paces in blazing hot sun, and they were just brutal”.

“Like if you vomit, they force you to eat it. It’s horrible”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

