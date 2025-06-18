Manushi Chhillar reveals what went into making Naamumkin from 'Maalik'

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Rajkummar Rao will be seen romancing former Miss World Manushi Chillar for the first time in the highly-anticipated drama, "Maalik".

While movie buffs have already been treated with the primary track from the drama "Naamumkin", now Manushi has dropped a BTS video on her Instagram handle, revealing what all went behind making the romantic song.

The clip opened with the team checking out the location, after which Rajkummar and Manushi filmed a couple of shots for the melodious track.

We could also see the choreographers showing the steps to these two before they performed it on screen.

As the video moved forward, the 'Stree' actor got the final touches to his makeup and hair, with Manushi also reapplying her lipstick.

The director was also seen explaining something to Rajkummar and Manushi in between the shots. The leads had some fun behind the screen, like Rajkummar dancing funnily just before the shot and Manushi winking at the camera white getting her makeup fixed.

"What you heard was magic, here’s what went into making it happen...#Naamumkin Song Out Now. : Link in bio. #Maalik se milne aa jaana 11 July ko sirf cinema gharon mein!," the 'Samrat Prithviraj' actress captioned the post.

"Naamumkin" successfully captures the softer side of a ruthless gangster (Rajkummar) as he falls in love.

Composer duo Sachin-Jigar has provided the tunes for the track, whereas the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Varun Jain and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their powerful voices to "Naamumkin".

Helmed by Pulkit, "Maalik" will also have Prosenjit Chatterjee, Medha Shankr, Huma Qureshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire in pivotal roles, along with others.

Backed by Kumar Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, "Maalik" is slated for a theatrical release on 11th July this year.

