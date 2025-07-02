July 02, 2025 11:36 PM हिंदी

Mansore's 'Doora Teera Yaana' special premiere in Dharwad: 'Bringing film directly to the audience'

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) The makers of National award-winning director Mansore's next "Doora Teera Yaana" have decided to organize a special premiere of the movie in Dharwad, Karnataka.

The premiere is slated to take place on July 9 at 4 PM at the Padma Theatre in Dharwad.

During a press conference in Dharwad, Mansore announced that "Doora Teera Yaana" is ready for release on July 11.

While usually the movies are premiered in Bengaluru for celebrities and dignitaries, "Doora Teera Yaana" will be taking a different approach.

“We are bringing the film directly to the audience", Mansore said.

The decision is being seen as an initiative to move the premiere shows of movies beyond Bengaluru.

For the unversed, Dharwad is the hometown of legendary poet D.R. Bendre, and the makers have chosen Dharwad as the venue for the premiere after being inspired by Bendre.

With Vijay Krishna, Priyanka Kumar, and Sruthi Hariharan in lead roles, "Doora Teera Yaana" will see Sharath Lohithashva, Sudha Belavaadi, Krishan Hebbale, Arun Sagar, BM Giriraj, Shobharaj Pavoor, Keerthi Banu, Naresh Bhat, PD Sathish, Poorvi Kalyani, Sukesh, and Asha Basavaraj in supporting roles, along with others.

Produced by Devaraj R under the banner of D Creations, the movie shares the tale of two young lovers who decided to go on a road trip from Bangalore to Goa and end up discovering deeper meanings in their relationship during the journey.

Previously, the makers also treated the audience with the title track from the drama written by Kiran Kaverappa, composed by Bakkesh Ronada and Karthik, with Bakkesh and Isha Suchi lending their powerful voices.

Now talking about the technical crew of the film, while the music for the upcoming drama has been scored by Ronada Bakkesh and Karthik Chennoji Rao, Shekar Chandra is responsible for the camera work.

Nagendra K Ujjani is the head of the editing department, whereas Hebbale Krishna, Mansore, and Chetana Theerthalli are on baord the team as the writers.

