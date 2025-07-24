Mannara Chopra’s ‘getting there’ as she took a moment to ‘dress up after many quiet days’

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actress Mannara Chopra, who is healing from the loss of her father, Raman Rai Handa, said that after many quiet days, she finally took a moment to dress up.

Mannara took to her Instagram stories, where she shared selfies from the car. It had the actress looking into the camera lens and gently smiling.

Mannara, who used the Delhi geotag, wrote: “Took a moment to dress up today after many quiet days... Mom said I should look fresh. I'm getting there.”

She revealed that she even drove.

“Even drove today. Because driving reminds me-I'm still navigating life,” Mannara wrote.

Mannara’s father, Raman Rai Handa, an advocate at the Delhi High Court, passed away in Mumbai on June 16 at the age of 72.

She had shared the news through her Instagram Stories, posting the family's official statement and remembering her father as “the pillar of strength for the family.”

The statement read, “With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father, who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family (sic).”

Reportedly, Mannara’s father, Raman Rai, had been unwell and was surrounded by his loved ones during his final moments in Mumbai. His last rites were held on June 18 at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West. Raman Handa was married to Kamini Chopra, the paternal aunt of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra.

Speaking of Mannara, she made her Bollywood debut with “Zid.” Her popularity soared after appearing on “Bigg Boss 17,” where she emerged as the second runner-up.

Most recently, she participated in the reality show “Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 2,” where she joined a star-studded lineup that included Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Abhishek Kumar.

