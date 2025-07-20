‘Mann Mera’ hitmaker Gajendra Verma says AI won’t ever dictate rules of the game in indie music

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Music composer and singer Gajendra Verma, who is known for chartbusters like ‘Tera Ghata’, ‘Emptiness’, ‘Mann Mera’, and others, has said that while Artificial Intelligence will become an important tool in the process of music making, it won’t dictate the rules of the game in independent music.

The composer, recently spoke with IANS, and shared that’s majorly because the only that indie music operates on is the personal stories, AI and will never be able to replace personal stories in music compared to mainstream music.

He told IANS, “AI is interesting. I think it’s going to make a lot of things faster and more accessible, like production, songwriting aids, even visuals. But I feel indie music will still be about personal stories, about soul. You can use AI as a tool, but the heart has to come from you. People connect to real emotions, and that can’t be faked”.

The composer feels that his music is just an extension of what he feels. Whether it’s love, heartbreak, or self-reflection. He tries to capture a feeling and translate it into sound.

He further mentioned, “I’ve never followed trends consciously. I go with what feels honest in the moment. That’s probably why my songs connect deeply with people (sic)”.

He also shared that the advent of streaming rewrote the rules of the game for music, as new artistes now don’t need to depend on a label.

He said, “Streaming changed everything. Earlier, it was all about film songs or getting a label to back you. Now, artists can just put their music out and reach people directly”.

“For me, it’s been empowering. I’ve built a loyal audience over time, and I’ve been able to stay independent and still grow. That’s the best part, I release music on my terms”, he added.

