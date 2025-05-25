Mann Ki Baat: India among world's leading honey-producing countries, says PM Modi

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of bees, beekeeping, and honey production in the context of World Bee Day, celebrated annually on May 20, and remarked that India is now among the world's leading honey-producing countries.

The Prime Minister emphasised the transformative journey of India’s honey industry over the past decade. He stated, “The 20th of May was celebrated as ‘World Bee Day’, a day which reminds us that honey is not just sweetness; it is also an example of health, self-employment and self-reliance.”

He noted a remarkable increase in honey production in the country. “During the last 11 years, a sweet revolution has taken place in beekeeping in India. 10-11 years ago, honey production in India was around 70-75 thousand metric tonnes per year. Today, it has increased to around 1.25 lakh metric tonnes. That is, there has been an increase of about 60 per cent in honey production. We have become one of the leading countries in the world in honey production and export,” he said.

PM Modi credited this growth to initiatives like the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission, which has trained thousands of farmers and connected them directly with markets.

He also shared inspiring grassroots stories. “There is an example of the Korea district of Chhattisgarh, where tribal farmers have created a pure organic honey brand named 'Sonhani'. Today, that honey is being sold on many online portals, including GeM... Similarly, thousands of women and youth in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh have become honey entrepreneurs.”

Highlighting innovation in the sector, PM Modi pointed out, “Now work is being done not only on the quantity of honey but also on its purity. Some startups are now certifying the quality of honey with AI and digital technology.”

He urged citizens to support local producers. “Try to buy honey from a local farmer, from a woman entrepreneur as well. Because every drop of it contains not only taste but also the hard work and hopes of India. This sweetness of honey is the taste of a self-reliant India.”

PM Modi also lauded the Pune-based initiative ‘Bee Mitra’ by a young individual named Amit, who safely relocates beehives instead of destroying them. “Now these Bee Friends transfer beehives from one place to another in a safe manner... Honeybee colonies are being saved. Honey production is increasing, and most importantly, awareness is also rising among people.”

World Bee Day, designated by the UN on May 20, aims to raise awareness of the importance of pollinators, the threats they face, and their role in sustainable development. Protecting bees is seen as critical to resolving global food supply challenges and combating hunger in developing regions.

PM Modi concluded the episode by urging people to continue sharing stories of progress and achievements.

