Manisha Rani is finally confident to call herself an actor, and update her bio

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ finalist Manisha Rani has made her debut as an actor with the recently released streaming title ‘Haale Dil’.

Manisha has stepped into the world of scripted storytelling. She also revealed why she mulled over for so long to give acting a try.

She said, “People would often ask me why I didn’t call myself an actor. And honestly, I felt I hadn’t earned it yet. Now that I’ve done a proper lead role in a full-fledged acting project, I can confidently call myself an actor and update my bio. This means a lot to me”.

Manisha plays Indu, a sweet, innocent woman whose journey mirrors the experiences of many women in Indian households. Talking about her character, she said, “Indu is loving, fun, and full of life, just like me. But her story also shows heartbreak and emotional growth. Mothers and aunties will connect to her innocence. Though in today’s world, being that innocent can be risky, you have to be smart too”.

Interestingly, the character of Indu was inspired by her mother.

She shared, “Her innocence, the way she speaks, especially that Gorakhpur-style dialect, became the foundation of Indu”.

Despite her bubbly personality, Manisha found it tough to shoot romantic scenes. “Every time we tried, I’d start laughing uncontrollably! It was tough to keep a straight face. My director had to sit me down and explain the emotions behind the scene”, she added.

One of the core messages of the show lies in how women lose their identity post-marriage.

She further mentioned, “The trailer reflects that truth, a woman not only leaves her home and family, but also her name. She becomes Mrs. Sharma, Mrs. Gupta, or in my case, Mrs. Vivek”.

Manisha also praised the show’s producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, saying “ I consider myself very lucky to have gotten the chance to work with Ravie sir and Sargun ma’am. Every time I came to set, I never felt like I was on a set, it always felt warm and fun. We used to enjoy it so much, full of masti and love”.

‘Haale Dil’ is live on Dreamiyata Dramaa's Youtube.

--IANS

aa/