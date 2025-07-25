Manisha Koirala: There’s a quiet strength in choosing less

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has talked about the true richness that comes from simplicity and has encouraged slowing down and living intentionally, not chasing excess.

Manisha took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself savouring strawberries.

She captioned the post: “Simplicity & Quality of Life In a world constantly chasing more — more things, more status, more noise — there’s a quiet strength in choosing less.”

The actress said that “simplicity isn’t about lack.”

“It’s about clarity. It’s about making room for what truly matters: peace of mind, meaningful relationships, and time to breathe.”

Manisha said that a “simpler life often leads to a higher quality of life.”

She added: “Fewer distractions, more focus. Fewer possessions, more freedom.

Less stress, more presence. The goal isn’t to escape life, but to live it fully — not buried under clutter, not overbooked or overwhelmed.”

Manisha added: “Sometimes, the richest moments come in the quietest spaces. Slow down. Simplify. Let your life speak. #SimpleLiving #QualityOfLife #MindfulLiving #IntentionalLiving”

The actress had earlier shared a serene moment from a rainy day at her favorite cafe.

Taking to Instagram, the actress soaked in the monsoon magic with a comforting cup of tea and a slice of cake.

Manisha wrote, “Rain tapping the windows, warmth in my hands, and sweetness on my plate. Nothing beats a rainy day at my favorite cafe with a cup of tea and a slice of cake. #RainyDayVibes #CafeComfort #TeaTimeBliss.”

In other news, the actress had recently revealed that she was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Bradford.

She shared a heartfelt note, mentioning that the honor held special significance as it coincided with Bradford being named the UK City of Culture for 2025.

“It’s a huge honor to receive an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bradford — especially in the year it’s been named the UK City of Culture 2025. Even more meaningful to share this recognition alongside the talented Daniel Lee, Creative Director of Burberry. Congratulations to the Class of 2025 — your journey is just beginning,” Manisha Koirala wrote as the caption.

She also conveyed her gratitude to the University of Bradford for acknowledging her contributions. “This honor means more than I can put into words. It’s proof that no matter where you start, your journey matters. Thank you to the University of Bradford for seeing value in my story. Keep growing. Keep shining….”

